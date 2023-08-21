‘I just wonder how this all started’: World’s most wholesome travelers make the most of late-night Miami flight delay

Though we should consider it a huge privilege to take to the sky in giant metal birds that can transport us to anywhere in the world, catching a flight is one of the most stressful things we can do. From packing, to getting to the airport on time, worrying you may have accidentally packed a supposed bomb or that your passport disappeared in the two minutes since you last checked, it’s anxiety-inducing. But in the face of an annoying flight delay, these passengers managed to find a way to still have some fun.

A TikTok user posted the wholesome event, which showed passengers attempting to entertain each other during a two-hour delay in the middle of the night. @coachness45 wrote on the video, “My flight is delayed 2 hours. It’s already 12:30am. And a group of guys are challenging people to see who can run a full Miami airport lap in the shortest time.”

In the video, people appear to be invested in the competition. Where there would usually be the noise of complaining, whining, or even snoring from passengers dozing off whilst they wait; there is laughter and clapping instead. Under the video, @choachness45 wrote, “1min 20 secs is the fastest so far. And the man was gassed. Will keep you posted on the new contenders’ time.” The update, however, showed that the race had been dropped in favor of a Dirty Dancing scene recreation, with one of the flight attendants playing “The Time of My Life” over the intercom. The guys attempted the lift, only to fail laughing as they did so.

You have to admit, it raises your spirits to see people making the best of a bad situation.