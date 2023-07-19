‘I laughed so hard I peed a little’: Man learns valuable life lesson about reflexes while testing new gadget

One of the most curious relationships of our time is that between an infinitely inconsequential and forgettable goal, and the bold strategies that get employed to see them through. Occasionally, the result of this relationship gets so impossibly unhinged that dignifying it with any sort of attention creates an internal moral struggle like no other, but here I am.

I couldn’t tell you what possessed this man to decide to test his elbow reflexes for TikTok, nor could I tell you how he found the time of day to give it a shot. What I can tell you with absolutely certainty, however, is that using a massage gun to find that sweetspot is definitely a choice that he made, and that the resulting consequences were undoubtedly in service of the greater good; that scream will make for one hell of a soundbite, I’m sure.

It’s hard to say what became of the young man’s hand, though it doesn’t seem he slapped that suspiciously well-placed metal object hard enough to warrant a trip to the hospital, which is honestly something of a shame; not only would he have been able to find the appropriate setting for testing one’s reflexes, but one can only imagine the yarn he’d have to spin when asked how he broke his hand.

If there’s a lesson to be learned here, it’s to maybe let the doctors handle the checking of your reflexes, lest you accidentally end up bruising your hand for exactly five femtoseconds of internet fame.