‘I salute you and your flag’: Battle of the flags becomes a full-blown war when it gets so targeted it tears a neighborhood in two

A street in the US has become a battleground for flag bearing, with a new series of TikTok videos uncovering the warring presidential flags of two neighbors on either side of the political aisle.

In what reads like the logline of a future HBO miniseries, the TikTok videos see user Jenn (@jennqtpie) compare footage of the Kamala Harris flags draped on her own house to that of a nearby home adorned in Donald Trump flags.

@jennqtpie WE GOT THIS! They must have felt someway about my huge Kamala flag! 🤣🤣🤣 ♬ Jackass – TV Theme Players

What begins as a simple tit-for-tat, as documented in part one of the series, later transforms into a masterclass in one-upmanship, as the flags on each house get bigger, flashier, and more passive-aggressive. “I’ve got something for you,” Jenn says while showing clips of her neighbor’s Trump flags, before showing the massive “Trump 2024 Lose Again” awning on the front of her house.

@jennqtpie Omgoodness i didnt know how much pure joy i would feel about my flag combacks! Its not over this is just the beginning! Stay tuned! ♬ Jackass – TV Theme Players

By part two, Jenn’s neighbor has evidently caught on to her flag game tactics, this time hanging a sign that read: “Let’s Go Brandon”, a pro-Trump slogan adopted by supporters in 2021. Since two can play at that game, Jenn responded with a sign that read: “I don’t know who Brandon is but f**k Trump.”

Part three again saw the warring flag-bearers trade Gadsden flags, before the story received a new character in the form of Jenn’s pro-Harris neighbor, Ms. Roz. Together with Jenn, Ms. Rozz is seen standing proudly next to a new flag describing the presidential race as “prosecutor vs. felon.”

@jennqtpie Ms.Roz jumped on the #battleoftheflags WE LOVE HER @Gigi 13 and yes we installed her cameras today!! More to come ♬ Jackass – TV Theme Players

In a follow-up video, Ms. Rozz offered something of a rallying call in this increasingly contentious flag battle, describing Trump as a “wig-wearing liar [and] cheat.” The battle reached fever pitch when Ms. Rozz (who undoubtedly should have a role in the mentioned HBO remake), described Trump’s running mate as the “couch-loving JD Vance.”

To top it all off, she’s wearing a shirt that says “mind your own damn business”, all but confirming this woman’s star power is wasted on TikTok (HBO, are you reading?).

While the next battlegrounds for the neighborhood flag war have not yet been set (I’ll be on the frontlines), users have flocked to Jenn’s comments to share their support for the game of tit-for-tat.

“I salute you and your flag,” one viewer wrote, with another adding that this “battle of the flags brings me so much joy.” Elsewhere, users commended Jenn’s bravery in making a statement with her flags and reveled in the hilarious pettiness of responding to her neighbors in this way.

Not since capture the flag has flag-bearing been this much fun.

