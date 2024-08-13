‘I spent $150 on you!’: Woman gets into heated argument with her haywire coffee maker when it gains sentience and starts the robopocalypse early

From a microwave trick to anxiety-inducing bugs in the pantry, there is no shortage of things that can go wrong in the kitchen. Usually you can count on your coffee maker to run smoothly… but not always.

TikTok user @emmarthompsonn was frustrated when she turned on her Nespresso… and the machine just kept going. Instead of making the perfect amount of coffee (enough for one cup… or the first cup of the day if you drink caffeine like Lorelai Gilmore), the Nepresso went rogue and filled up another half a cup.

Emma was, naturally, upset since the machine cost $150 and yelled at it, which was definitely the right reaction. So, what do you do when your Nespresso has a mind of its own and has decided to mess with you and ruin your day before it’s even started? Do you hope a new Nespresso works better while mourning the lower amount in your bank account? Do you buy another type of coffee machine (same problem)? What about going to a coffee shop every morning and at least knowing that a hot cup is waiting for you, although, again, that adds up quickly? There’s no great answer here.

Thankfully, fellow coffee lovers came to the comment section to help out because everyone agrees this is a terrible and unfair problem. While some thought she had it on the declare or cleaning setting, TikTok user @coletaneademoments might have saved the day with the most logical explanation: if you use a pod that isn’t the Nespresso brand, it won’t work properly. Emma replied “That makes so much sense, it’s only my Starbucks ones that do it.”

According to the Nespresso website, this specific problem would be called “leakage or unusual coffee flow.” The brand says the water tank could be in poor shape or not in the right spot. Since, according to Statista.com, 65.8% of people answering a survey said they make coffee themselves vs. buying it, it’s definitely important to find a machine that doesn’t go wild.

It sounds like Emma never did get her machine to work properly, but things worked out for her in the end. She shared a TikTok a little while later promoting Cometeer Coffee and said “so apparently you can make a good coffee at home now without a machine.” Everyone deserves the peace of mind that they can enjoy their morning brew without worrying about a machine taking over their kitchen.

