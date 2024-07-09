‘I swear on my son’s life this is 100% true’: Woman who hasn’t seen her mom for 10 years is stunned when she delivers her food the day she gives birth

You know when you’re watching one of those overly sentimental TV movies and some incredulous coincidence occurs and all the characters are crying, but you’re just sitting there with a heart of stone, internally complaining about how this would never happen in real life? Well, I have news for you. Sometimes, apparently, it does happen.

TikTok user @slimmshaneyy caused everyone who saw her video on their FYPs to collectively drop their jaws when she revealed the wild experience that happened to her on the day she gave birth to her first child. As Shaney summarized: “When I haven’t seen my mom in 10 years and she enters my hospital room as the food worker and delivered my food the day I gave birth to my son.”

Shaney offered to share a story time of that fateful day if TikTok was interested, and seeing as TikTok is always interested in a story time, she naturally quickly followed through with the follow-up. Knowing that a lot of users make up the wildest stories for clout (looking at you, man who said he was about to go to jail for life), Shaney made sure to stress that her tale genuinely happened. “I swear on my son’s life that this is 100% true,” she promised.

Shaney revealed that she cut off contact with her mother a decade prior to her pregnancy and she still carried around a lot of “trauma” due to her troubled childhood and her mother’s behavior. So when she ordered food after a “really scary” birth, the last person she expected to waltz into her hospital room with the delivery was her mom. “I lost so much blood I actually thought I was hallucinating,” Shaney admitted.

Even though she had spent years thinking of things to say to her mom if they ever crossed paths again, Shaney explained that in the emotion of the moment, on this already ridiculously emotional day, she and her mom basically just “cried for like 30 minutes.” Acknowledging that she’s not a religious person, Shaney admitted it nevertheless felt “spiritual” and that “it felt like a full circle moment.”

A lot of folks out there don’t know that they would have been able to handle such a cosmic coincidence as well as Shaney. “The way I would press THE BUTTON,” wrote one, while another admitted, darkly, “I would have thought I was dead.” One comment put it best, though: “They’d have to transfer me over to the psych ward.” Alternatively, there’s the zen way of looking at it: “The universe really said you need your mom.”

Weirdly enough, other people out there have had similar experiences to Shaney, either thanks to their delivery job or hospital visits. “GIRL I was the delivery driver to my sister who I haven’t seen in over 10 years it was a trip,” shared one user. Another opened up about their own teary tale: “After being estranged for 16 yrs from my paternal side of the family I ended up in the ER the same night & time my grandfather was there with the whole family taking his last breath.” Someone else can’t understand living this level of drama: “Are you living a lifetime movie???”

Unfortunately, the difference between Shaney’s life and a Lifetime movie is that this reunion didn’t lead to a happy ending where she healed her relationship with her mother. Shaney clarifies in the comments that her mom didn’t stick around to meet her son and has failed to get in contact again ever since. With one in 10 people being estranged from a parent (or from their child), Shaney is far from alone in that, but she probably is a unique case when it comes to experiencing this highly unlikely family reunion.

