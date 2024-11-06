‘I think he likes it’: Dog gets gifted a swimming pool and now he will never know unhappiness again

If we understand quality of life as one’s ability to extrapolate joy out of their environment while keeping problems at bay, then dogs probably lead the best collective lives of any living organism on the planet. They never have to stress about work or school, their largest inconveniences are often promptly handled by us dog parents, and the endorphin hit they receive from a piece of chicken is one they can ride for days at a time.

And if chicken is the marquee event in the day-to-day of our dear pups, then being gifted their own personal swimming pool is like dropping the gate to Nirvana right in front of their noses. Such is our assumption, anyway, based on this TikTok of a pup having the absolute time of his life in his new jumbo water dish.

Distributed by @pubity courtesy of @abi|sojuwwu.ttv, this dog doesn’t seem to know what he’s in for as he nonchalantly vibes in this giant piece of plastic that’s nestled under a water nozzle for some reason. But then, the gauge is turned, and this giant piece of plastic suddenly starts catching the water! Goodness gracious! What delightful trickery is afoot here?

Naturally, our canine pal begins slurping up the water in this 4D water bowl experience, and it quickly juices him up with all the energy of a coked-out chipmunk as he joyously splashes around and zips across the yard in a newfound aquatic ecstasy. The best part? The water doesn’t stop! It just gets bigger and bigger so as to presumably keep pace with the dog’s swelling heart. Oh, the songs that will be sung about this day!

And the commenters were all in on this wonderful occasion, voicing their approval of this pup’s case of the zoomies while chuckling at his insistence on taking water breaks courtesy of his actual water dish, despite water being the very thing he’s celebrating. MVP goes to @brynnam03, who advises us to watch the video at 2x speed.

This video may come as a shock to those of you who regularly need to enlist the help of a forklift to get your pup to take a bath, but there’s a very big difference between getting scrubbed down against your will and eagerly making a splash. According to Dr. Jennifer Coates of Pet News Daily (per The Dodo), a dog’s natural affinity for water stems from the responsibilities of their ancestors, many of whom were bred to perform water-specific tasks like retrieving waterfowl during hunting. Because of this, many dogs have developed extra toe webbing and oily coats to improve their ability to navigate water.

Baths, by contrast, carry a number of largely unnatural components that dogs would understandably be none too pleased by. Per Hill’s Pet, these can include associating bath time with getting scalded by hot water or getting shampoo in their eyes. Getting bathed also tends to strip dogs of their freedom of movement and control, which can be upsetting.

Indeed, the only acceptable, water-inflicted loss of control is that of a dog getting so high on life on account of his new swimming pool, that he can’t contain his happiness even if he tried. Drink in that happiness as long as you can, buddy; you might inspire a human or two.

