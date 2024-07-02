‘I think it IS a necrotized finger’: Woman loses it when she opens can of green beans to find an actual severed human digit inside

There are no shortage of grocery store horror stories on the market, between poorly-made products and various un-flagged accidents, and one TikTok user’s recent discovery will have you swearing off of canned green beans for good.

I may as well insert the trigger warning now, though we both know you’re going to keep reading. You made it past the headline, after all, so you know what to expect — but nothing can possibly prepare you for the horror story that unfolded in TikToker Sophia Bella’s home in late June.

The content creator was just chilling at her home, enjoying a snack she’s loved since childhood, when she spotted something very unwelcome in the bottom of her can. Yes, you can go after her for eating straight out of the can — a mistake she’ll never make again — or for eating canned green beans at all (who hurt you, Sophia?) but in the end no admonishment will ever live up to the utter abhorrence of finding what appears to be a human finger in one’s food.

@ms.margaritaville im traumatized, excuse the language. i tried to cut into it and it was flesh like and i hit something hard in the middle like cartilage/ bone. send help yall psa fda ♬ original sound – sophia bella

It’s made all the worse by how many green beans Sophia has already consumed, and the poor creator was sick for days following the gristly discovery. She shared a brief video with her followers in the wake of the incident, and explained that the Food and Drug Administration, along with the company that makes the green beans, are now involved.

It’s still unclear if the unidentified object is, in fact, a human finger, but it’s hard to argue for anything else. It’s the right size, the un-rotted parts (pardon me while I vomit) are the color of pale skin, and it seems reasonable to assume that one’s digits are in danger during the canning process.

Sophia is still awaiting answers on just what she discovered, but she has retrieved the object and frozen it, awaiting official intervention. She’s also planning a visit to the doctor — she’s not felt right since that night — and to the grocery where she purchased the can, just to give them a heads up.

An update on the situation provides a few answers, but far from enough. Sophia is still awaiting answers on just what she found, and commenters are chiming in to give her the best advice they have available. Numerous people advised her to keep the object, rather than surrender it to the company, in order to ensure that the FDA gets a proper chance to examine it. They’re also showing up in full force to support the poor traumatized TikToker, with quite a few predicting future riches for her pain.

@ms.margaritaville im still in shock. i dont have many more details atm. this is the update i can give for now… ill let yall know when i do. (ignore my dogs noises in the background) ♬ original sound – sophia bella

We’re going to have to wait for a more “official” examination before we know more, but at least Sophia is on the right track. She’s got the object — cut in half and nestled in her freezer — and she’s headed to the doctor to ensure her persisting nausea is a result of her disgust, not anything more serious.

She’s also very likely to avoid canned goods in the future, a loss that the multi-billion dollar industry isn’t likely to notice. By 2025, the canned goods industry is predicted to reach $22.23 billion in annual revenue, according to Grand View Research, following exponential growth over the last decade.

With that in mind, Sophia’s new wariness around canned goods isn’t likely to affect anyone but herself. Hopefully her visit to the doctor cleared up any concerns for the TikToker, and the FDA investigation is proceeding as planned. Regardless of exactly what they discover, upon proper examination of the object, Sophia seems to be traumatized for life, and we’re right there with her.

