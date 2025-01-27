‘I think we got Diddy back’: Woman is determined to find out the truth when she sees man buying full shopping cart of Vaseline

When news first broke that Sean “Diddy” Combs had 1,000 bottles of baby oil stashed away in his Los Angeles mansion, we all collectively shuddered at what that implied. The evidence coupled with the rumors of Diddy’s alleged “freak-offs” from people close to the rapper sent the media into a frenzy; why would anyone ever need that much baby oil?

While we’ve all tried to purge that cursed piece of knowledge from our minds, reminders are everywhere – even on TikTok. One woman, who was simply trying to mind her own business while shopping, had a surprising encounter when she stumbled across a man whose shopping cart held a sizeable stash of tubs of Vaseline.

Anyone in possession of such a vast quantity of material that could potentially be used as lubricant for you-know-what is up to something, right? And the woman recording is clearly a little perturbed by what she’s seeing, as she claims “TikTok I think we got Diddy back,” before flipping the camera to show the audience the man’s shopping cart.

What was he doing with all that Vaseline?

So is this another Diddy in the making? I mean, that is an awful lot of Vaseline, it would take more than a lifetime to get through all of that for some people. It’s really hard to think of an innocent solution here.

Well thankfully, the original poster was bold enough to actually ask the man what he was doing, although the video cuts before he can answer, leaving viewers in the lurch. Almost every comment underneath the video is desperate to know what he said. The answer is more mundane but definitely better than the alternative that everyone was surely thinking. Turns out he’s just bulk buying the tubs to re-sell them — or so he claims. Why didn’t Diddy’s lawyers think to say that?

How to properly use Vaseline and baby oil

People might joke about using Vaseline or baby oil as a sexual lubricant, but it’s important to note that neither of these items are actually safe to use for that purpose. Vaseline is a petroleum jelly containing minerals and waxes and it has multiple uses, such as aid in healing wounds, and moisturizing and protecting skin. The same goes for baby (mineral) oil — it’s good for moisturizing and treating rashes.

Attempting to use either of these for sexual purposes will actually increase the risk of sexually transmitted infections, according to medicalnewstoday.com. Furthermore, both Vaseline and baby oil can actually damage the latex which condoms are made from, increasing the risk of unplanned pregnancy and/or, again, STIs. The moral of the story here is to practice safe sex, and not to use things like Vaseline and baby oil for anything other than their intended purposes.

