‘Honey packs for male libido, baby oil, astro glide’: The guy who had to clean up after Diddy’s parties finally speaks out

Content advisory: This article makes allusions to sexual, illicit, and just plain strange activities, so, read at your discretion. – Ed.

Recommended Videos

The list of claims against Sean “Diddy” Combs continues to grow with the rapper and record producer now being sued by a former employee who claims Combs “pressured” him into having sex with a woman, he also alleges he was expected to cater to “Wild King Nights” where Combs would allegedly engage in sex and drug abuse.

New lawsuits against the musician are coming pretty regularly, but the man behind the lawsuit, Phillip Pines, says he worked for Combs as an executive assistant between December 2019 and December 2021, with his duties including providing food and laying out the rapper’s clothes – essentially doing what most people are capable of doing themselves. He was expected to be at Combs’ beck and call and Pines says that he became his “personal lackey” setting up rooms for the party nights, and cleaning up the aftermath as well.

What claims has Phillip Pines made?

As you can imagine, a man who claims to have been responsible for setting up Combs’ alleged wild nights of sex, drugs, and debauchery will no doubt have some harrowing stories to tell. Pines supposedly provided all kinds of products and materials, including “red lights, ice buckets, alcohol, marijuana joints, honey packs for male libido, baby oil, astro glide, towels, illegal drugs and power banger sex machines.”

Afterwards it was apparently Pines’ job to clean the hotel rooms, removing any stains from bodily fluids left on the furniture and sheets, he’d also have to pack away all the items used, and would often have to pay huge tips to the cleaning crew to prevent staff in the hotel from reporting anything. On top of that, Pines was expected to make sure nobody spoke about the “Wild King Nights,” and was told to watch any incriminating videos on Combs’ device and delete them, or else he would lose his job.

Pines also alleges that Combs pressured him into having sex with a female guest. He claims he asked the guest if she consented, to which she replied that she did, he proceeded to have sex with her, but stopped and left shortly after. He also says he witnessed Combs kicking a guest in Miami, and that afterwards, he was told by Kristina Khorram, Combs’ former chief of staff, never to speak about what he saw.

Sean Combs’ lawyers deny the accusations

As with all the allegations made against him so far, Combs’ defense team has denied that the rapper engaged in any such actions. A statement shared to Variety from a representative continues to proclaim his innocence.

“No matter how many lawsuits are filed, it won’t change the fact that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted or sex trafficked anyone—man or woman, adult or minor. We live in a world where anyone can file a lawsuit for any reason. Fortunately, a fair and impartial judicial process exists to find the truth, and Mr. Combs is confident he will prevail in court.”

Sean Combs was arrested earlier this year, in September, when he was charged with sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution. He is currently being held in the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn while he awaits trial.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy