‘I was involved in what would have been human trafficking’: Victim of chilling hotel room break-in warns others to stay safe

A harrowing story is bringing awareness to the risks of traveling alone, and people are taking note.

There are always risks inherent in visiting new places, but some people are in much more danger than others. Women traveling alone — in particular — tend to become targets, and one woman’s warning is setting off alarm bells for other hopeful travelers. Flight attendant Mimi Strickland is sharing her story in hopes of spreading the word, and encouraging more women to take precautions when potentially at risk.

Strickland shared her warning via TikTok video, where a frightening scene unfolds. In a video shared on July 20, she detailed the events of several nights back (July 18) while she was staying in a hotel. As a flight attendant, Strickland travels frequently, but she said this is the first incident of the sort she’s been subject to.

The video itself is rather brief, but it’s more than enough to strike a chord of anxiety among viewers – as Strickland discovers a DIY break-in device as it attempts to open her hotel door. The device is a common one among human traffickers, and uses a long piece of metal attached to a string (in this case, it appears to be a shoe lace), which loops around the internal door handle. Even if the door is already locked, a contraption like this can allow an intruder to simply turn the handle from the inside and let themselves into your room.

@mimi.strickland July 18 ,2023 I was involved in what would have been human trafficking. I am a flight attendant and this is the first time this has happened to me.. I am safe, I was not harmed, I am here to spread awareness that anyone could be involved in human trafficking and you need to take the necessary measures to keep yourself safe to prevent yourself from being abducted. When you are in hotels, please lock your doors deadbolt, and also bring a safety lock from home. The video is just to show a glimpse of what happened. No I did not get everything that happened on video but if needed I will start a storytime #storytime #humantraffickingawareness #traffickingawarenes #flightattendant #safety #like #fyp #following ♬ original sound – Mimi Strickland

The notion is terrifying, and Stickland’s video accomplished its aim of sharing the word. It also successfully freaked quite a few people out, as they wondered about the identity of her would-be kidnapper, and openly ask why Strickland, after removing the device from her door handle, allowed the man outside to take it back.

In cases like Strickland’s, it’s common for employees (who are aware a woman is traveling alone) to make attempts like this. The man outside is difficult to see through the peep hole, but he does appear to be some kind of employee of the hotel, which is reinforced by the statements he makes in response to Strickland discovering his device. According to translations shared by commenters, he claimed “they reported to me that the room was locked” and he was sent to rectify the situation. This obviously appears to be untrue, and Strickland thankfully responded by securing both available locks on the door and (attempting) to send the worker away. As she peers at him through the peep hole, however, he can still be seen outside, crouched on the ground, and apparently peering beneath the gap in her door.

The comment section is abuzz with stressed-out commenters, along with recommendations for simple, cheap devices to make travel safer. Devices like this one sell on Amazon for cheap, and can be used to ensure safety in situations just like Strickland’s. If you or a loved one are planning on traveling, it’s a simple gift that will help ensure your safety, and seems well worth the $15 price tag.