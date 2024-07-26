‘I was NOT prepared’: Women recounts horrific Airbnb experience at home with broken locks, no fire detectors, and a major bug infestation

Most of us scrolling through Airbnb listings are not expecting the Ritz-Carlton. If the place has four walls, relatively clean sheets, and wifi strong enough to post our vacation snaps, we’re usually good to go. But every so often, a story pops up that makes us think twice about clicking that “Book Now” button without reading the fine print—assuming, of course, anyone actually reads that.

Recommended Videos

Enter Kelly from TikTok account @kellyintherealworld, who recently shared a vacation horror story. She had planned a chill bachelorette weekend for her sister in what looked like a nice Airbnb in Stockton, New Jersey. She paid $2,200 for the weekend, expecting a fun and hassle-free stay. Instead, what she got was a series of unfortunate events that turned the whole trip upside down. First off, the security at the place was practically non-existent. The lock on the front door was so unreliable that it felt like anyone could just push it open and walk in. For $2,200, you’d expect to at least feel secure in the place you’re staying, right?

As if the security concerns weren’t enough to spoil a festive weekend, the property also failed on the fire safety front. Smoke detectors, which are generally considered essential by anyone who’s ever attended a fourth-grade fire safety seminar, were bizarrely found in a kitchen drawer. This innovative approach to fire safety is not currently endorsed by any safety guidelines known to the general public.

But wait, it gets better. Or worse, really, depending on your tolerance for impromptu insect infestations. A biblical plague descended upon Kelly’s retreat, turning their night into a scene straight out of a survival horror game. Bugs in the drinks, bugs in the paint, bugs probably plotting to carry away the nibbles. Now, in the spirit of fairness, every Airbnb host isn’t a villain twirling their mustache as they plot to ruin your vacation. And sure, stuff happens. Bugs happen. Broken locks happen. But the real trigger here wasn’t just the series of unfortunate events—it was the ghosting by the Airbnb host and the lackluster response from Airbnb support.

Messages were met with silence, and Kelly’s requests for a refund vanished into the ether like so much bug spray. All of this was enough for Kelly and her group to cut their losses and leave Airbnb early. The experience not only disrupted what was meant to be a joyous occasion but also left Kelly out of pocket and with a tarnished view of Airbnb’s ability to ensure guest safety.

The TikTok community was quick to rally behind @kellyintherealworld. One user hit the nail on the head, pointing out the sad state of customer service these days. “Customer service just keeps getting worse because companies can get away with it. Did you pay with a cc? Dispute it with your bank,” the user added. Others couldn’t help but fixate on the sheer volume of bugs. I mean, “thousands” is a pretty bold claim, but the video evidence was undeniable. One user even tried to identify the critters, suggesting they might be fungus gnats. Ah!!

Of course, no TikTok comment section is complete without a little bit of judgy side-eye. A few users couldn’t help but question the $2,200 price tag for a two-night stay. Were there really no other options available? But hey, hindsight is 20/20, and I doubt anyone could have predicted the insect apocalypse that awaited them. Stories like this make you wonder – how thoroughly are these properties being vetted? And what kind of support can you really expect from Airbnb when things go sideways? Probably lots of lip service.

So, what’s the solution? Well, short of developing a sixth sense for sketchy Airbnb listings, all we can really do is hope for better accountability from the platform. Maybe it’s time for some more rigorous screening processes, or at least a customer support team that doesn’t ghost you when you need them most. Airbnb can be a gamble. And while I’m not quite ready to swear off the platform entirely (those cleaning fees, though…oof), stories like @kellyintherealworld’s definitely make me think twice.

Here’s hoping Airbnb steps up their game, or at least starts providing complimentary hazmat suits for those “rustic” rentals.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy