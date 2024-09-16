‘I will never be ordering delivery again’: Man’s groceries ruined in an instant when DoorDasher leaves order in the stupidest place possible

Is anything as frustrating as that daily “I have food at home so I shouldn’t order takeout” moment? Every week I stock my fridge with healthy options and tell myself that eating salmon, veggies, and brown rice for dinner every night sounds perfect and delicious. While I genuinely enjoy eating salad, I also want a burger for every meal, so that’s how my healthy eating plans usually go. If you also experience this internal debate, you’ll appreciate this TikTok from user @mrburgies.

The truth is that ordering food can be chaotic, whether you’re getting groceries or your favorite meal from a local restaurant. @mrburgies was understandably not pleased when they ordered from DoorDash and the delivery person made a surprising and confusing decision about where to leave the groceries.

When someone goes through the trouble of choosing what products you want and placing an order, they definitely don’t expect to see the bag being left on the handle of their front door!

Let’s give the Door Dasher the benefit of the doubt, and say they thought this was a logical idea… but it’s hard not to wonder why they didn’t just put it directly in front of the door. Seeing the groceries absolutely destroyed on the ground of this TikTok user’s home is upsetting, especially considering how pricey food is these days.

People commiserated in the comment section, with one user saying their Door Dash delivery was in an alley (wow) and another explaining their groceries were on the street outside their apartment building. Another shared they ordered pizza once and when it was left on the ground, ants got it first.

What would you do in this situation? Never order Door Dash again? Forget the convenience of having restaurant meals and produce coming right to the front door of your home? I’m torn on the subject. On the one hand, paying extra for delivery fees is a drag. On the other hand, I’m a busy person and it can be hard to get to the grocery store.

But, of course, not getting food delivered might be easier said than done! According to The National Restaurant Association, getting takeout is “an essential part of their lifestyle” for 52% of consumers. When US Foods took a survey in 2023, they found that although 43% of those who responded like eating in a restaurant, 57% would rather get delivery or takeout. 74% said they “don’t feel like cooking.” And as Forbes pointed out in 2022, more people began getting groceries via the Internet or their phone during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since this is so easy to do, that’s a tough habit to change.

So, like the debate of cooking vs. giving into that takeout craving, the question of whether you should leave your home and head to your local grocery store or get DoorDash again can never really be solved. Honestly, I’m impressed by anyone who can resist this temptation and go to the supermarket instead of pulling up this popular app. And if you can walk there, you get some steps in, too, so it’s not the worst idea.

