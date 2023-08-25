‘I will never ever get over this’: A wild Sandra Oh swoops in to snap the perfect Swiftie shot

Don’t lie — we’ve all had that recurring dream where we magically receive a golden opportunity to meet our favorite celebrity. For some, just getting the chance to be in the same vicinity as said celebrity is enough, but sometimes, others are far more lucky. In fact, some folks out there have actually been rewarded with the chance to exchange a few words with one of their favorite celebrities and even get to meet a celebrity nice enough to take a picture for them.

This exact situation was beautifully showcased over on TikTok, where a Swiftie attending one of Taylor Swift’s recent shows on her Eras tour unexpectedly came face-to-face with one of the most beloved celebrities in Hollywood today. By some miracle of luck, the OP and a fellow attendee and Swiftie had their image taken for them by a person who interestingly resembled Cristina Yang from Grey’s Anatomy. Low and behold, an Instagram post shared by Sandra Oh later on confirmed the pair actually met and had their picture snapped by Oh herself.

Overcome with joy, the OP unsurprisingly insisted the moment would never, ever be forgotten, while a swarm of fellow TikTokers gushed over the heartwarming moment. “You probably made her day just treating her like a regular person,” one commenter pointed out — which certainly isn’t hard to believe when you consider how much celebrities are often hounded.

Of course, when you have a career as long-standing and illustrious as Oh’s — which is jam-packed with a variety of unforgettable projects — then it makes complete sense as to why meeting the acclaimed actress and seeing how sweet she is would feel like such a tremendous treat for everybody involved.