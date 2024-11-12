‘I would be so mortified’: Second floor tenant receives complaint about their noisy behavior, but they have the unexpected excuse

Many of us have dealt with noisy neighbors, and more often than not, the issue can be resolved with a simple conversation. Unless, of course, you’re dealing with a neighbor from hell. Fortunately, this TikTok user had an amicable exchange with her downstairs neighbor that resolved the issue.

TikTok user Danyelleeee (@danyelllleeee_) posted a video sharing a note she received from a neighbor living directly below her. In it, her neighbor said that she lived on the second floor and had been hearing noises — such as loud stomping — the entire day, but mostly between 10pm and 12am when she was studying or sleeping. The note ended with, “if you have any questions or issues then please reach out to…” followed by her contact details.

Danyelleeee then revealed that she had an amputated leg and went on to explain that she doesn’t always wear her prosthetic leg, especially at night when she wakes up and has to go to the bathroom on the other side of her apartment. Instead, she hops down the hall, which is most likely the stomping sounds her downstairs neighbor hears at night. Even if she did wear her prosthetic leg at all times, it was bound to make a noise because of its heavy weight. Furthermore, the walls and floors of the apartment building are thin, which doesn’t help matters.

Her TikTok video received more than 1,000 comments. One user wrote, “I would be mortified if I was her,” referring to the downstairs neighbor. Another commented that knowing what’s making the noise makes a difference, adding, “context is always good.” Some were understanding of both sides, while others offered advice on how to lessen the noise, such as using a roller or installing carpeting (which the creator has, except for the hallway and bathroom).

It’s all good between the neighbors

Danyelleeee posted another TikTok explaining the reason behind her sharing the note she received. She made it clear there was no malicious intent, and she didn’t share it to have people side with her. She wasn’t even upset at her neighbor. Instead, she found the situation funny but felt the need to explain herself to some commenters who wrote she should be living on the ground floor and that she was disrespectful. Danyelleeee explained that she’d been an amputee most of her life, adding, “My hops are very mindful. My hops are very demure.”

Many came to her defense, saying noise issues are part of living in an apartment, with one sharing her own experience. “I was annoyed with my neighbor about the noise until I found out their sons had autism and used a comfort swing, never again was annoyed,” she wrote. Danyelleeee responded to one commenter and said that after spending a day at work, she gets tired of wearing her prosthetic leg and just wants to be free.

Danyelleeee texted her neighbor to explain the situation, and both parties were cordial. There was no animosity between them, and they both understood the other’s situation. She posted another update on TikTok saying the neighbor’s response was, “Thank you for texting. Now, that I know the situation better… we’re good.” She also knocked on her neighbor’s door and apologized in person, but her neighbor said that it was “all good” and there wasn’t an issue. In fact, the neighbor explained that she also heard noises from the family who previously lived in the apartment, which goes to show that it wasn’t a neighbor problem but a poor noise-proof problem. “So, that’s it. Maybe we’ll become friends,” Danyeelleeee said. That’s a far cry from some of the other feuding neighbors we’ve seen on TikTok.

