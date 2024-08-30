‘I would break up with her’: Girlfriend embarrasses boyfriend during date when she repeatedly tells server he wants to complain

By now, it’s certainly common knowledge that TikTok is the place for outrageously funny pranks, especially when these pranks are performed on a partner, and one gut-busting prank going viral on the platform is the perfect example.

Let’s be completely honest here — we’ve all had a moment while eating out at a public restaurant where we weren’t entirely satisfied with our food. Whether our steak wasn’t cooked to our preferred temperature, or our salad was prepared without our favorite dressing, it’s hard to hide your displeasure when something goes wrong. So when Phoebe from @phoebeanddan decided to prank her boyfriend by insisting that he had a list of complaints for their waitress, it’s not hard to understand why TikTok was immediately invested.

At first, the waitress approaches the table asking Phoebe and Dan how their food is, leading Phoebe to kickstart the prank by insisting that Dan wasn’t satisfied with his tacos, and that they taste like “poop.” Horrified, Dan denies ever saying that and counters by saying that the tacos are good.

In the second half of the 33-second clip, the waitress approaches the table again to bring the couple their check, to which Phoebe insists that Dan didn’t believe the server did a good job, and that he won’t be leaving a tip. “I didn’t say that! You did a good job. You’re gonna get a good tip, I promise,” Dan hurriedly replies as the waitress simply nods.

As to be expected, reactions on the video were split in half, while some TikTokers found the humor in the situation, others were less than impressed and encouraged him to break up with her while another hoped that the waitress was in on the joke, seeing as restaurant staff already has enough to deal with during a busy shift.

All in all, it appears as though the waitress failed to find any harm in the situation either way, and hopefully she got a massive tip in the end for being a good sport. Luckily, Pew Research Center reports that only 2% of Americans fail to tip. Dan, on the other hand, should perhaps start scurrying off to the bathroom whenever wait staff approaches the table while he’s out with Phoebe.

