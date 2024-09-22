‘I would never need another ego boost’: Mom masterminds the perfect art to put her car seat-hating baby’s mind at ease

Can we first and foremost talk about how we should all be striving to ensure that no new mother is ever lacking in the ego boost department? Carrying and then birthing a child makes all of Hercules’ 12 labors seem like a swift to-do list in comparison, and the sheer biological miracle of it all is worthy of admiration just on its own.

Recommended Videos

The babies themselves, of course, aren’t quite old enough to consciously contribute to such a world, and will in fact quite happily complicate a mother’s day by pooping and barfing and crying and other such unpleasantries. The baby you’re about to see below was originally causing some headaches on account of his hatred for his car seat, but you can almost feel the prideful smirk upon the mother’s face as her solution is unveiled.

@pumpedupmama1 When your baby hates the car seat but loves your face ♬ original sound – Jacquie Ciccone

TikTok‘s @pumpedupmama1 is the mother in question, and as you can see, this baby seems perfectly content being strapped into a vehicle for a day out on the town; a stark contrast from the baby who we’re told hates his car seat. Wordlessly, Jacquie redirects her camera in the direction of the baby’s gaze, and the reason for his happiness is revealed; Jacquie has planted a giant poster of her face in front of her child, and the child’s resulting joy is unmistakable.

Suffice to say that Jacquie is probably killing it at this whole mom game, given the unprompted feedback from her baby about what her face means to him. It’s also probably helpful that this baby looks to be around the age where he’s just learning to recognize faces, and he’s finding great humor in this newfound talent of his. According to Baby Center, newborn babies come into the world with pretty fuzzy vision, but will be able to recognize its mother’s face by the time it’s three months old. A mother’s voice, however, is always recognizable by the baby, as they’ve been hearing it since before they were born.

It’s likely that the baby can remember a mother’s touch as well, and perhaps even her scent. Indeed, new babies are truly fascinating bundles of fickle memories and expressions and preferences and non-preferences, all of them laying the groundwork for a personality that could go anywhere, and it all came out of a mother’s body. That, ladies and gentlemen, should be the ultimate ego boost.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy