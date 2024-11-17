‘I would sue immediately’: Woman walks away from the L.A. premiere of ‘Wicked’ with an Elphaba-sized problem

A woman has gone viral on TikTok after uploading a clip showing her unfortunate dye-related predicament. In the six-second video, Louisa Melcher (username @loulouorange) can be seen pushing a shopping cart around her local grocery store while her skin radiates an unfortunate shade of green.

The video’s on-screen text explains the situation, saying, “When you dyed your skin green for the LA premiere of the Wicked movie 6 days ago but it turns out the dye you used was recalled by the manufacturer for “producing permanent or otherwise excessively long-lasting results” and now doctors are saying that IF your skin ever does return to normal, it won’t be until all of the cells regenerate, so you just have to go about your daily life as a literal green person.”

The video’s description rubs the proverbial salt into Louisa’s wounds, reading, “Worst part is I got kicked off the red carpet and didn’t even get to see the movie.” Louisa appears to be dealing with the situation well, allowing someone to film her as she calmly selects groceries to purchase, but she must be raging on the inside. TikTok had much to say about her unlucky situation.

How did TikTok react?

Many people pointed out how long it can take skin to regenerate, with comments like, “Please tell me it’s a lie doesn’t that take 7 YEARS,” and “WAIT. “Until all the cells regenerate” BRO THAT TAKES LIKE TEN YEARS,” “Until they regenerate completely… you mean in 5-7 years bro?!??!!” A particularly worrying comment came from someone whose relative found themself in the same pickle. They wrote, “lmao my cousin was a part of the original class action suit against that brand and she’s literally been blue since Avatar 2 came out in 2022 (she dyed herself for a watch party).”

Several people suggested or insinuated that Louisa should sue the manufacturers of the green paint. They said comments like, “i would sue immediately,” “If that’s true you’re about to get PAID girl,” “

lawyer up and make that money girl,” and “Girl, you are about to be rich.” A few people couldn’t help but make humorous puns or jokes about the situation, with comments like, “that’s honestly wicked,” and “I’m dyeing.”

Others looked to spin Louisa’s predicament positively, saying things like, “The way I would just dress as Gamora every day,” “The green screen content you could make,” “You’re gonna be popular,” and “Okay but think of the glow up you’re gonna have in 5-7 years.” Meanwhile, one user had an outlandish suggestion: “Does the company make red and white? You can color theory it back to a natural color maybe?”

Of course, some noted that Louisa is a renowned joker, meaning the whole thing could be a prank. One example was a person writing, “the way i believe this until i realized who you were,” followed by a reply saying, “DAMMIT she always gets me!” According to Boxoffice Pro, Wicked, which hits theaters in the United States on Friday, Nov. 22, is projected to have a $100-125 million domestic opening weekend. Hey, that’s something for anyone who’s been turned permanently green to be happy about, right? RIGHT?

