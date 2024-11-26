Forgot password
‘If it works, it works!’: Woman proves men wrong with unique way of jumpstarting her car when it breaks down in Walmart parking lot

'I have found my soulmate.'
Nahila Bonfiglio
Nahila Bonfiglio
|

Published: Nov 26, 2024 10:30 am

Ladies have their own way of doing things, more often than not. That unique approach to problem-solving has expanded in the era of the internet, birthing things like “girl dinner,” “girl vehicle maintenance,” and now apparently “girl hammer?”

The aforementioned girl hammer is, in the average female-run home, actually just anything on hand that seems sturdy enough to act as a hammer. A paperweight, sturdy hardcover, or even a pet bowl can all bludgeon a nail into a wall with the right amount of determination, and if girls have anything it’s the will to get it done without asking for help. That tendency was on full display in a video captured by TikToker @itscharlesparkss as he watched an independent woman prove, without a doubt, that she don’t need no man.

The video is captured from @itscharlesparkss’s vehicle, where he and a friend are watching in amazement as a stranger MacGyvers her way through jumping her battery. The process typically requires another vehicle, but our queen is self-sufficient. She has a charge pack, which allows her to jump her car all on her own. The way she uses it is truly mind-bending, however, as the woman connects the clamps, transports the charge pack to her passenger seat, and then… closes the hood?

She then proceeds to enter the driver’s seat, turn the ignition — it works! — and simply drive away, with the cords still attached to her battery. It seems rather dangerous — and very much like it shouldn’t work — but it’s clear she’s done this before.

As have quite a few people in the comment section, who noted that it’s likely an issue with her alternator. Dozens of comments reveal that our independent queen is far from the only person to hit the road with their car still connected to the charger. It seems to be a straightforward way to get the car running so you can make it home or to the shop, and given the woman’s clear confidence in her solution, it’s likely she’s dealt with the issue plenty of times in the past.

This is also underlined by one of the men filming, when he notes that she said “she’s got it” when the gentlemen asked if they could help. She’s likely well aware of how strange her solution looks, but hey — if it works, it works.

For those readers who, like me, barely know an engine from a carburetor (is that a car thing?), the alternator is directly linked to the battery. Its main purpose is to maintain your car battery, and when it goes out, your battery won’t last long. There are plenty of signs of a failing alternator, but the main sign is a failing battery — which can also be a sign of, you guessed it, a failing battery. It’s all very confusing, which is why pretty much anyone would recommend you take your vehicle to a professional if you start to experience issues.

Or, if you’d rather take our independent protagonist’s route, you can handle things all on your own. If you’ve got a good head for mechanics, a bit of background knowledge on the alternator, and a charge pack on hand, it seems there’s actually a very simple solution to your battery going out, and it doesn’t even require talking to strangers.

