‘I’m glad that baby was saved’: Infant locked in car during a Texas heatwave rallies the troops

This viral TikTok serves as a warning for all parents of young children. The video shows parents breaking into the windshield of their car with a tire iron to get their baby out and demonstrates an important message about child safety in record summer heatwaves.

@Lindahdz91 on TikTok spotted the scene at a gas station in Texas. The video received nearly 7 million concerned viewers. More than 12 thousand commenters expressed their worries, especially with the Texas heat. They all seemed to be in agreement, that whether it was their car or not, the people in the video did the right thing by getting the baby out.

The TikTok got the attention of local news as well. Anchors reported that the family had accidentally locked their baby and keys in the car and took action as soon as they realized what had happened.

The family called the authorities, and the baby was assessed for any harm on the scene. Channel 5 in South Texas reported that the baby was fine and the parents will not face charges.

Commenters were grateful to learn that it was the parent who had swooped in to save their baby and applauded them for taking quick action. Others even shared similar situations where their child had been unintentionally trapped in the heat.

Locals and viewers alike were grateful for the reminder to be extra careful when it comes to leaving children in the car in the summertime. Reporters used this as a word of warning and a step-by-step in case these unfortunate circumstances ever happen to you.