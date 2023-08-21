‘I’m not giving my money to some illegal immigrant’: Pizza store Karen has epic meltdown over Spanish playing on TV

Another day, another Karen. The latest in the long line of ignorance exposed on TikTok shows a woman reprimanding a pizza shop for playing Spanish on their TV. She demands a refund from the clerk saying that they’re un-American and even goes as far as to flip them off and state that she won’t give her money to someone that’s not American.

She was even nice enough to relay her entire family history in America for the poor shop worker and offer to get him deported for not being an American.

The other workers at the pizza shop didn’t stand on the sidelines. They filmed the woman’s racist behavior and told her off when she confronted them about filming her. When she whipped out her own camera to film the scene, she neglected to share that she had asked for a refund because of the Spanish-language television program. Instead, she told the camera that it was because she didn’t like their food.

Commenters were in full support of the restaurant staff, noting how the Karen’s tone and story changed when she realized that she was being recorded. A couple of people even noted that they had eaten at that particular spot before and had a lovely experience. “I look forward to eating at Amy’s in Pennsylvania, they are awesome people,” one commenter added.

One commenter even laughed at the fact that the workers had noted that this was their “first” Karen, assuming that every establishment is waiting to experience one.

The cashier’s patience and grace in the situation was unmatched, especially after the woman’s baseless argument. Her claim that the Spanish on the TV was fundamentally un-American is fundamentally untrue. In fact, the United States actually has no official language. English may be the most common language, but citizens across the United States actually speak upwards of 350 languages. Even more so, according to Forbes, 13% of the United States population actually speaks Spanish, giving it the second-largest Spanish-speaking population in the world. Something this rude restaurant patron was clearly unaware of.

This video ultimately received over 400 thousand views and hundreds of supportive comments. It is unclear whether the woman ever got her refund (hopefully, she did not), but it is safe to say the pizza shop has thousands of new supporters and potential customers. If you ever find yourself in Pennsylvania, this may be your sign to stop by Amy’s for a slice of pizza.