‘I’m on the parents’ side’: Girl shows off the hideous $97 accessory she just bought to her mom and dad, and they are not amused

Everyone spends money differently. Some gift cash to a deserving stranger. Others save for months or even years so they can splurge on a big, exciting vacation or a larger purchase like a car. And everyone has their own ideas about what is worth $97… even members of the same family.

TikTok user @suesylvester21 shared that she bought a popcorn satchel and that her parents weren’t pleased. They were curious about what she purchased at first, as any parents would be. The big reveal in the video? The girl’s dad looking let down. Cue “I’m not mad, I’m just disappointed.” They were upset about the $97 price tag which, admittedly, is steep. She shared in the caption “it was my own money.” So, at least there’s a silver lining and she didn’t spend almost $100 of her parents’ cash.

Her parents might not have been happy, but the people in the comments section certainly experienced a range of emotions. One user wrote “your moms smiling slowly fading has me ROLLING.” Another user asked “In this economy??” Another defended the girl and said “it’s not a waste of money if it’s spent on something you enjoy.” What comment stands out the most? “I’m on the parents’ side.” Me too.

Am I the only one who heard “popcorn satchel” and thought this was a bag to hold popcorn? Judging by the comment section, I wasn’t, which is a big relief. When the girl shared a second TikTok, everyone realized that the satchel is a purse that looks like a pink bag of popcorn. Does that make it better or worse? I’ll be debating that for a while. If you want to check it out, it’s called the Loungefly AMC Perfectly Popcorn Crossbody Bag.

Being a parent is never easy, and sometimes, you learn your kid did something wild. Besides teaching them manners and how to be a kind, loving person, a lesson on the value of a dollar is also part of the parenting playbook. According to a 2018 study from the University of Michigan, even five-year-olds think about money in a certain way. They have their own feelings about whether they want to put money aside or use it ASAP and, as it turns out, they don’t necessarily copy what their mom and dad do. The kids surveyed were categorized as “tightwads” or “spendthrifts.” Craig Smith, the lead author, said, “Spendthrift children will often buy something even if they are only mildly interested in it.”

It’s not just kids who feel this way, of course. We all experience dopamine and endorphins when we buy something, which is why we might choose to get a new sweater or jacket when we don’t need it at all.

This is fascinating and could be why some people looked at this bright pink popcorn satchel and think “No way is that worth $97!” and some commented that it was fun. According to PBS, three-year-olds can understand a little bit about how money works, and so it’s a good idea to chat with children about the topic.

If you’re looking for a fun Christmas gift for your kid/a kid in your life, Loungefly has a lot of fun pop culture-themed bags, from The Nightmare Before Christmas to Wicked and Lizzie McGuire. And, phew, they cost less than $97.

