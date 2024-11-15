‘She’s such a kind soul’: TikToker gifts $600 to Burger King employee, and her immediate reaction proves she’s better than most of us

When you need to get into a better mood ASAP, scrolling TikTok can help. There are videos about amazing dogs, a stranger being there for someone they just met, and a story about an interaction between a fast food employee and customer that will make you smile, cry, and feel all the feels.

TikTok user @victorthegoodboss gave a Burger King employee named Jade $100 and wrote in the caption, “Sometimes all it takes is a small gesture to make a difference.” Then, a few days later, he gave the girl $600 because “we wanted to show her even more love and support—because kindness should always be louder.”

@victorthegoodboss Sometimes, all it takes is a small gesture to remind someone they matter. Tipped a young girl at Burger King $100 today and told her she makes a difference. Her response? ‘Really?’ 💙 A little kindness goes a long way! #makeadifference #kindness #dogood ♬ Night Trouble – Petit Biscuit

Of course, Jade was surprised to be given $600, but her response makes this story so beautiful and memorable. She said, “I’m sharing that with my sister. I’m going to help my sister with groceries because she just moved into her new place.”

@victorthegoodboss Replying to @ Back for part two with the amazing Burger King worker! After seeing some tough comments, we wanted to show her even more love and support—because kindness should always be louder. 🧡 Gave her $600 to remind her she’s appreciated. #SpreadPositivity #GoodBoss #SupportEachOther ♬ Very Sad – Enchan

Everyone wants to think that if they were given several hundred dollars, they would follow Jade’s lead and help others out. But, let’s be honest, it would be tempting to take the money for yourself and pay this month’s hydro bill or go out for a few nice dinners. I’ll be thinking about Jade’s compassion for a long time!

Victor said that his first video got some “negative comments,” and people immediately rushed to Jade’s defense, asking who would possibly say anything mean about her. TikTok users were also emotional to hear that she would do such a good deed for her sibling. One wrote, “Proving right away that she is a wonderful person,” and another called her “selfless.” Another user wrote, “She’s such a kind soul. Ignore the haters and keep being awesome.”

At the end of the video, Victor told Jade: “Don’t listen to the negative stuff. It’s all just noise.” That’s something that we all need to hear! There’s always going to be bad news, and maybe you have someone in your life who unnecessarily complains 24/7. Some positivity goes a long way, though.

I can’t be the only person who thinks that buying myself $600 worth of new clothes or books would feel pretty good. But I also know how amazing it can be when you find that perfect Christmas or birthday gift for a loved one, or when you treat someone to a meal just because you want to, and it means so much to them. It turns out that paying for someone else’s groceries, like Jade did, or giving someone a present has some real benefits. According to Psychology Today, you’ll feel more content if you put your money toward someone else. And being nice leads to more dopamine and serotonin in your brain, along with making you feel more confident.

There’s another part of this story that needs to be talked about, and that’s how more people should follow in Victor’s footsteps and be caring when they order fast food (or are in any store, restaurant, or public place). A 2022 survey of more than 2,000 people worldwide found that 76% saw “incivility” once monthly, if not more. That’s not what Victor would want!

Many of us would love to be as nice as Victor and do the same thing. However, if giving $600 to our local barista or a restaurant server isn’t possible, let’s remember this sweet video and show everyone compassion.

