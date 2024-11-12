‘They thought you got adopted’: You’ll never be as lucky as the most popular doggy daycare employee of all time

For what worlds lie between that of the human and that of the dog, we share far more in common with our canine brethren than we tend to acknowledge. For example, when it comes to determining the goodness in people, humans and dogs are certainly on at least equal footing (although the dogs probably have us beat there). Moreover, it turns out that dogs grasp the concept of God just as readily as we can.

Recommended Videos

How do we know this? Because pups of every creed have demonstrated an undying devotion to Bella the Doggy Daycare Queen, and the denizens of TikTok have gotten a front-row seat to the royal proceedings courtesy of @ninabucksner.

@ninabucksner I picked my sister up from work and the dogs didnt want her to leave😂😭 ♬ original sound – Nina💚

Indeed, when Bella got picked up from work by her sister Nina, canines from all around the enclosure elected to gather for this very special, very melancholic occasion. It is at once apparent how deeply Bella’s absence is felt over any given period, and not just because a half-hour and a year are basically the same thing to dogs. No, it’s because Bella is doggy daycare, and doggy daycare is Bella.

Following Bella’s departure, the pups will go on to observe an abstinence from digging holes in honor of their departed leader, while the Jack Russell terriers will lead the hymns beseeching the great beyond to return Bella to them safely. The Dalmatians will wear their widow’s veils for 40 days and 40 nights, and the golden retrievers will be in charge of the squeaky toy offerings as outlined in The Ten Commandmutts.

The comments, of course, demanded that Bella pick up as many hours as she possibly can at this doggy daycare, lest these fuzzy disciples wallow too long in their agony (too long, in this case, meaning “any time whatsoever”). They also acknowledged the possibility that the pups were preparing a crusade in hopes of retrieving Bella, and generally couldn’t get over how nauseatingly wholesome this entire ordeal is.

The best part? Nina posted a much-requested follow-up showing off some behind-the-scenes shenanigans in Bella’s work life, and it’s no great task to see why the pups love her as much as she loves them.

@ninabucksner Replying to @Chrissy Shes back at work guys!!! ❤️ and her @ is @Bella bucksner she is working on posting more content there 🫶🏼✨ ♬ puppy love – elliot

Indeed, this looks like a dream job in every sense of the word, and luckily for Bella, she probably won’t have to worry too much as far as job security goes. According to Dogster, the pet daycare market is expected to rise eight percent every year until 2032, and there exist more than 20,000 pet care facilities in the U.S. at the moment. Moreover, according to Nina, Bella is also a veterinarian, which no doubt makes her one of the more invaluable employees in the pet care market.

All of these numbers, however, mean diddly squat to the pups themselves, who are just here for a good time and a long time. With luck, most all of this time will pass under the guiding hand of Bella, who will no doubt ensure that not a single Lab, corgi, pug, or shepherd will stray off the golden path of the Latter-day Good Boys.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy