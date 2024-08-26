‘In Tommy Lee we trust’: A man, of all people, lays out the cure for cramps we’ve all been looking for

You can stream almost any TV show or movie, and get food and other necessities (or indulgences) delivered 24/7. But despite all the amazing technological advancements out there, there’s one problem that has never been solved: how to truly fix period cramps.

Let’s breathe a huge, collective sigh of relief because one person has figured it out… and that’s Tommy Lee. (Yes, really!) Lee’s wife, former Vine star and TikTok user @brittanyfurlon, posted that he suggested she “drink some dill pickle juice” when she was having painful cramps that are sadly typical of two chronic, common, and treatable women’s health conditions, endometriosis and PCOS.

@brittanyfurlan Not my husband JUST telling me how to aid my insane cramps after YEARS 😂 ♬ original sound – BrittanyFurlan

Brittany was surprised to hear this (me too!) and asked how Lee got this info. Even more surprising? She had a couple of tablespoons of pickle juice, and boom, five minutes later, she felt better. Whoa!

Could it really be this simple?! After years of debating whether Advil or Tylenol is more helpful, could there be a more natural (and delicious) solution? While Brittany asked if someone could share why this helped, people were more focused on how Lee knew this in the first place. (He got it from Instagram. Of course!) TikTok user @theloverlykrystalee said “Tommy Lee curing womens cramps was not on my 2024 Bingo card” (agreed). Yes, the same Lee who posted an, um, revealing photo on social media.

We’re grateful to Tommy Lee for altering us to the healing magic of pickle juice. And as it turns out, this is a tried and true trick for cramps of all kinds. According to Healthline, the jury is still out science-wise, but experts have speculated that the electrolytes potassium, sodium, and magnesium present in pickly, vinegar-based brine are the helpful elements here. Athletes like to drink pickle juice to help with cramps in their legs, specifically.

I love pickles of all kinds, and would relish the chance to enjoy more of them, so I might give their healing powers a try next month. Even if it doesn’t work 100%, at least you’re eating pickles, so what could be bad?

