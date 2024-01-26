Home Social Media

Is there a free shipping TikTok shop code?

Shipping fees are a pain, so can we get around them?

The TikTok shop is a weird place; it’s sort of like a combination of Amazon and Wish, with a healthy splash of Temu to complete the mix. And, understandably, people have been skeptical. While you can get items from all over the world, and for good prices too, the overwhelming downside is that there’s often a shipping charge.

Whilst you can get free shipping, it’s also not as simple as it seems. In simpler terms, there isn’t a code you can just type in when you get to the purchase screen. Whilst some sites claim that certain codes worked a couple of years ago, they don’t seem to work today, so unfortunately, you’ll have to bite the bullet and pay the full shipping fee.

Or do you?

Luckily, there are ways to get around paying shipping or getting money off of your order. If you’re not looking for a specific brand or item, you can type in the search “free shipping” and you’ll find tons of items on the shop that don’t charge for it.

TikTok is also rather generous with coupons and discount vouchers, if it’s your first time buying you should get a voucher for 15% off, which could potentially cover your shipping. The app also offers different bundle discounts from time to time, and when I tried to test out the shop, I was given a pretty decent amount of money off if I spent over a certain amount, and I didn’t even do anything to earn it.

Whilst it’s a bummer that you can’t get a specific code for free shipping, the TikTok shop gives users plenty of alternative ways to reduce the price of their orders, in many cases it may even come out cheaper.

