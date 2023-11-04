TikTok is constantly rolling out new features to make the app more convenient for its users. While some of them are met with a less than warm reception, reviews of the new TikTok Shop have been mostly positive, although some users are concerned as to how safe it is and whether product listings are legitimate.

If you’ve opened the TikTok app at all in the last few months, you’ve likely noticed videos with a clickable button calling you to shop a product in the video. Tapping on the button takes you to an area of TikTok where you can buy lip gloss, kitchen appliances, and new jeans, usually at a discounted price so good it’s hard to believe.

Could that skepticism be warranted? TikTok Shop is incredibly easy to use and touts itself as safe for both consumers and business owners, so here’s all we know about its safety measures.

Is TikTok Shop safe for consumers?

It’s as safe to shop on TikTok Shop as it is to shop on most online marketplaces; you should exercise as much caution as you would when making a purchase on, say, Amazon or Etsy. TikTok has said all merchants and product listings must adhere to its policies, as well as community guidelines.

That being said, some users have fallen victim to scams on TikTok Shop, so some false listings definitely slip through the cracks. Most listings are legit, but be as careful as you would using any other online marketplace to minimize your risk of being scammed.

If you’re worried about sharing your credit card information with TikTok, be aware it uses PayPal and Stripe (both of which it describes as “trusted third party payment platforms”) when processing payments. Both are frequently used by online retailers, and are considered relatively safe. TikTok claims US users’ data is stored in the US and as part of Project Texas, they are actively in the process of deleting stored data. None of this means data breaches aren’t a possibility, but TikTok Shop is about as safe as any online shop.

Is TikTok Shop safe for businesses?

TikTok makes money by taking a percentage of sales made on TikTok Shop, so be aware before you sign up as a seller. Many sellers, especially small businesses, have found themselves happily fulfilling a large amount of orders thanks to the feature, but your mileage may vary. Other business owners have complained of late payments and issues setting up their TikTok Shops. As with most online marketplaces, do your research before deciding if selling is beneficial for your business.