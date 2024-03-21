Aside from its eye-catching dance tutorials and step-by-step cooking recipes, TikTok has been the focal point of mainstream media as of late due to legislation recently passed by the House that attempts to ban the social app from the U.S.

Recommended Videos

Of course, when you pump the brakes on a socially beloved app like TikTok, it’s only a matter of time until the entire nation is in an uproar — with influencers and users alike collectively advocating for the app to stay active in the U.S. The outcome of this situation entirely depends on whether or not ByteDance, the Chinese company that owns TikTok, will sell its shares or not and divest from the social app — seeing as the U.S. government believes the app currently “threatens national security” due to its current ownership.

To get a piece of the revenue pie before TikTok could potentially never be available for download in the U.S. again, a variety of users are wondering whether the social app is publicly traded. More so, folks are wondering if they could possibly buy a share or own a stake of the ever-interactive platform.

So, is TikTok publicly traded?

Image via TikTok

At the current time of this writing, no, TikTok is not publicly traded. Due to ByteDance’s ownership of the social platform, current TikTokers cannot buy shares of the app at this time. That being said, the WallStreetZen suggests that folks can “indirectly” invest in TikTok by purchasing shares of the platform through private equity companies that also own a share of the app.

So for those looking to profit off the social app before it’s possibly executed from the U.S. App Store within the next few months (if ByteDance doesn’t sell, of course), it’s best to use this time wisely and invest any way you can into TikTok while its stock is so high.