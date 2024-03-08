Is TikTok getting banned in the US? The bill that could make it happen, explained

U.S. lawmakers are targeting the app, and it's not because they spend too much time doomscrolling.

In the hyper-competitive world of social media, TikTok has ruled supreme for a while now. But as of March 2024, if a bipartisan bill passes the House, that might change, and the app could get banned in the U.S.

Why would Republican and Democrat Representatives have a problem with TikTok, the domain of Gen Z content creators? TikTok is owned by the Chinese company ByteDance, linked to the Communist Party. And Communists with possible access to reams of personal data via TikTok could create national security issues, according to many U.S. politicians.

That’s why Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR) cringe-grilled TikTok CEO Chew Shou Zi at a 2024 senate hearing about those purported links to the Chinese Communist Party — and that’s also when Cotton failed to realize the difference between China and Singapore, Chew’s home country.

On that topic, Representative Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-WA)who helped draft the bill, said, “Through this access, the app is able to collect nearly every data point imaginable, from people’s location to what they search on their devices, who they are connecting with, and other forms of sensitive information.”

(To be fair, ByteDance is under investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice for snooping on American journalists. TikTok has, however, already vowed to protect sensitive U.S. data from its parent company.)

There’s still hope for TikTok

The bill that might nix TikTok over that alleged national security threat is the Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act, and the White House has signaled support without fully endorsing it.

U.S. lawmakers call it a targeted bill and say their objective is not to band TikTok but to protect Americans. In response, a TikTok spokesperson said, “This bill is an outright ban of TikTok, no matter how much the authors try to disguise it. This legislation will trample the First Amendment rights of 170 million Americans and deprive 5 million small businesses of a platform they rely on to grow and create jobs.”

If the bill passes, TikTok’s not necessarily over. ByteDance is asked in the bill to divest itself from the app in 180 days, or TikTok might get banned from U.S. app stores, NBC News reported.

The bill has House support

As of March 7, 2024, House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) supported the bill as it advanced out of committee in a 50-0 vote. According to the AP, the House would then vote, and should the Bill pass the House, it would go to the Senate. If the Senate approves, the legislation would end up on President Joe Biden’s desk to get signed into law. So, there’s no reason to give up on TikTok just yet.