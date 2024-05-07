Image of the U.S. Congress building with the TikTOk symbol on top
Photo via TikTok/Wikicommons
Category:
Social Media

Why is TikTok suing the United States?

Here’s a brief summary of why TikTok has filed a lawsuit against the U.S. government.
Curtis Roberts
Curtis Roberts
|
Published: May 7, 2024 02:52 pm

The world’s most popular social media platform, TikTok, has made a bold and desperate move in hopes of changing its seemingly inevitable fate in the United States.

Recommended Videos

Last month, after two years of concerns that TikTok is a threat to U.S. national security, the United States Congress passed a bill to ban the social media platform unless ByteDance — the Chinese company that owns the app — sells the service. H.R. 7521, called the “Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act,” states that “Under the bill, a foreign adversary controlled application is directly or indirectly operated by (1) ByteDance, Ltd. or TikTok (including subsidiaries or successors that are controlled by a foreign adversary); or (2) a social media company that is controlled by a foreign adversary and has been determined by the President to present a significant threat to national security.”

In immediate response, TikTok CEO Shou Chew took to his platform to suggest that TikTok will fight against the ruling, saying, “The facts and the Constitution are on our side and we expect to prevail.”

Now, ByteDance has followed through with that promise by filing a lawsuit in the U.S. Court of Appeals in Washington D.C. against the United States government, arguing that the congressional ruling meant to ban TikTok is unconstitutional.

The lawsuit reads, in part:

“For the first time in history, Congress has enacted a law that subjects a single, named speech platform to a permanent, nationwide ban and bars every American from participating in a unique online community with more than 1 billion people worldwide.”

TikTok also questions the evidence presented by the U.S. government to back their claims that the app poses a significant threat to national security, especially considering that the government, and not TikTok, shoulders the legal burden of proof.

Furthermore, the social media company states that a ban arising from unstated national security concerns does not justify the ban’s impediment to free speech. Many TikTok users agree with the company, believing that the ban ruling is an attempt to violate or at least curtail their Constitutional right to free speech.

Additionally, the lawsuit argues that Congress is creating unfair rules exclusively targeting TikTok, while not applying such rules to other social media platforms.

TikTok also suggests that if the ban were to occur, then it will only serve to silence millions of Americans who use the app. “The Act (law) will force a shutdown of TikTok by January 19, 2025,” the lawsuit reads, “silencing the 170 million Americans who use the platform to communicate in ways that cannot be replicated elsewhere.”

The bill that bans TikTok, or attempts to force its sale, was passed by the Senate on April 23, 2024, and signed into law by President Biden the following day.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article ‘Those girls were jealous’: Latina teen wears a quinceañera dress to prom and gets kicked out for ‘cultural appropriation’
djlostone
Category: Social Media
Social Media
‘Those girls were jealous’: Latina teen wears a quinceañera dress to prom and gets kicked out for ‘cultural appropriation’
Jordan Collins Jordan Collins May 7, 2024
Read Article ‘She went from Katherine to Karen’: Billionaire’s wife tries to bully Instagram user into handing over their handle, and fails spectacularly
asplundh-tiktok
Category: Social Media
Social Media
‘She went from Katherine to Karen’: Billionaire’s wife tries to bully Instagram user into handing over their handle, and fails spectacularly
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons May 7, 2024
Read Article The Percy Hynes White Controversy, Explained
Xavier Wednesday Hynes White
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
FYI
FYI
Social Media
Social Media
TV
TV
The Percy Hynes White Controversy, Explained
Margarida Bastos Margarida Bastos May 7, 2024
Read Article How long does TikTok Shop take to ship and deliver?
In this photo illustration the logo of Chinese media app for creating and sharing short videos TikTok, also known as Douyin is displayed on the screen of a smartphone on September 18, 2020 in Paris, France. The United States on Friday announced a ban on downloading TikTok and WeChat apps, which are very popular with young people, from Sunday, with the two Chinese apps facing accusations of spying for the benefit of China. (Photo Illustration by Chesnot/Getty Images)
Category: Social Media
Social Media
How long does TikTok Shop take to ship and deliver?
Taylor Mansfield Taylor Mansfield May 7, 2024
Read Article ‘I finally got here’: Paul McCartney responds to Brooklyn Beatles fan 60 years later, and TikTok tracks down her story
Paul McCartney responds to Adrienne from Brooklyn Beatles superfan
Category: Music
Music
Social Media
Social Media
‘I finally got here’: Paul McCartney responds to Brooklyn Beatles fan 60 years later, and TikTok tracks down her story
Tom Disalvo Tom Disalvo May 7, 2024
Related Content
Read Article ‘Those girls were jealous’: Latina teen wears a quinceañera dress to prom and gets kicked out for ‘cultural appropriation’
djlostone
Category: Social Media
Social Media
‘Those girls were jealous’: Latina teen wears a quinceañera dress to prom and gets kicked out for ‘cultural appropriation’
Jordan Collins Jordan Collins May 7, 2024
Read Article ‘She went from Katherine to Karen’: Billionaire’s wife tries to bully Instagram user into handing over their handle, and fails spectacularly
asplundh-tiktok
Category: Social Media
Social Media
‘She went from Katherine to Karen’: Billionaire’s wife tries to bully Instagram user into handing over their handle, and fails spectacularly
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons May 7, 2024
Read Article The Percy Hynes White Controversy, Explained
Xavier Wednesday Hynes White
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
FYI
FYI
Social Media
Social Media
TV
TV
The Percy Hynes White Controversy, Explained
Margarida Bastos Margarida Bastos May 7, 2024
Read Article How long does TikTok Shop take to ship and deliver?
In this photo illustration the logo of Chinese media app for creating and sharing short videos TikTok, also known as Douyin is displayed on the screen of a smartphone on September 18, 2020 in Paris, France. The United States on Friday announced a ban on downloading TikTok and WeChat apps, which are very popular with young people, from Sunday, with the two Chinese apps facing accusations of spying for the benefit of China. (Photo Illustration by Chesnot/Getty Images)
Category: Social Media
Social Media
How long does TikTok Shop take to ship and deliver?
Taylor Mansfield Taylor Mansfield May 7, 2024
Read Article ‘I finally got here’: Paul McCartney responds to Brooklyn Beatles fan 60 years later, and TikTok tracks down her story
Paul McCartney responds to Adrienne from Brooklyn Beatles superfan
Category: Music
Music
Social Media
Social Media
‘I finally got here’: Paul McCartney responds to Brooklyn Beatles fan 60 years later, and TikTok tracks down her story
Tom Disalvo Tom Disalvo May 7, 2024
Author
Curtis Roberts
I write, therefore I am. It’s my passion and my love and has gifted me many things, though I hope it gifts my readers more.