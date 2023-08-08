‘It literally says paint can’: Doctor’s office orders woman to store fecal samples in a giant tin

One of the greatest benefits of TikTok is the opportunity to learn about experiences that you may never have had yourself. Having the opportunity to learn from other people has become a crucial part of preparing for every new opportunity from traveling to new destinations to, well, pooping in new paint cans.

This woman has been kind enough to share with her audience exactly what it’s like to collect your stool and get it checked by a doctor. Apparently, this process requires a lot more aluminum and hammering than she originally expected.

In a three-minute tirade, she shows viewers the paint can that she will use as a toilet over the next 72 hours. She reads the instructions the doctor gave her, sharing that he has to poop in the can and then hammer it shut and keep it in her fridge, reopening it each time she has to use the bathroom.

She points out some potential revisions to the stool-testing process, saying it may be easier to give patients a plastic container with a twist-off top rather than an aluminum paint can with a hammer sold separately.

Commenters quickly saw the absurdity of the situation, sympathizing with the creator and the doctor who has to open the paint can. Others offered advice and warnings for the TikToker. One commenter even shared that they worked in a lab and learned that the can explodes if it isn’t properly refrigerated. Others were worried about the logistics of the situation. Like if she has to go out, does she have to take the paint can with her?

As disgusting as it may sound, it actually is super important to get your own paint can situation if you think your stool is leaning on the questionable side. According to the National Library of Medicine, stool tests are vital for diagnosing gastrointestinal infections and diseases. Stool color and shape can determine whether or not you should ask your doctor about the possibility of a gastrointestinal issue and receive a stool test. If you decide you need to do so, please get a doctor-issued paint can, and don’t bring one that you found lying around at home.

Though the process is tedious and slightly disgusting, sometimes, like this woman, all you can do is laugh at its inconvenience and absurdity. And more often than not, TikTok is the perfect place for that.