‘It’s all fun and games until you end up in the cone of shame’: Hilarious faux newborn photoshoot takes a dangerous turn

How do you explain this one to a doctor?

Do you remember when people would do just about anything for the Vine? We used to be bold and daring for the sake of a couple thousand views, what happened to our passion? Luckily enough for us, Tammin Sursok on TikTok has inadvertently brought that attitude back to the internet.

Recommended Videos

When filming a video making fun of the way parents pose their newborns for their child’s first photoshoot, Tammin was 100% commented. She swaddled herself in a white blanket, donned a flower crown, and even wiggled her way into a basket. Unfortunately for her, her dedication caused her to take a rather dangerous tumble off of the bed.

Said tumble landed Tammin in the hospital with a neck brace. Commenters were understandably curious about how she went about explaining the cause of this energy to her doctor. Photographers even joked that this is why people say you should always support the head when it comes to a newborn photoshoot and instruction which apparently defies age.

Tammin followed up with the official diagnosis as to what landed her in the “cone of shame.” The answer? A concussion.

@officialtamminsursok Dotor “you have a concussion. What happened?” Me “ ………” #ifyouknowyouknow #headinjury ♬ original sound – goldenbiscuit.tx This diagnosis had some people laughing even harder because a couple of viewers were convinced her neck brace was a just part of a skit. While the injury is a little scary, it’s hard to deny that its cause makes the whole situation just that much more funny.

In all seriousness, a concussion can be a terrifying and traumatic injury. According to the CDC, a concussion is caused by a sudden blow to the head which causes the brain to bounce around within the skull. This causes chemical changes and damages brain cells. Following a hard hit to the head, symptoms include headache, vomiting, feeling dazed or confused, loss of consciousness, feeling sluggish, or being sensitive to light and noise.

Most of the time treatment mostly consists of rest specifically reducing physical activity and anything that requires a lot of thinking or brain power for a couple of days, maybe even a couple of weeks. And definitely no baby photo shoots or high-velocity bed-falls, although the CDC doesn’t list those by name.

Mpst of the time, a concussion is considered a mild head injury, so Tammin will likely make a full recovery from her tumble. But, her future will probably consist of a lot fewer at-home baby photo shoots and there’s a chance she may never go that hard for a video ever again.

It was certainly hilarious while it lasted.