‘It’s called Apple Picking’: NYC woman has AirPod Pro Maxes stolen directly out of her ears

The city is the place to go to experience new opportunities, people, and challenges, as is proven by this viral TikTok. A New York City woman shared that while she was walking down the street, minding her own business, someone drove by on a moped and plucked them off of her head.

She shared a word of warning with her audience, telling them that maybe no music is the move next time, since a thief may come when you least expect them.

Her commenters weren’t entirely sympathetic to the incident, sharing that it’s always best not to dull one of your senses when walking around the city. Many people told her that she needs to be aware of all of her surroundings and should probably be keeping her ears open anyway.

Other commenters said that an incident like this one isn’t isolated, and it’s been happening for well over a decade. “Yea this ain’t new, it happened when Beats came out too,” one commenter shared.

Even though crime is currently down, according to the May 2023 NYPD report, this video serves as an important reminder to all NYC residents and tourists. The New York City government recommends securing personal belongings when walking on the street, dividing money between pockets and purses, and letting go if someone attempts to snatch a bag (or pair of headphones) to avoid further altercations.

The woman who posted the video has yet to post an update, though many viewers have encouraged her to use the tracking application on her iPhone or contact Apple to replace the missing pair. She has likely learned a brutal but necessary lesson about what it’s like to live in the city, and many of her viewers have, too.