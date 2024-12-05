‘It’s like she knows she hurt you’: Horse rider reunites with the horse that shattered her leg 5 years later

Horse-related accidents are nothing new (even members of the Royal Family get them). However, for equestrian Kaci Wiater, one of her most treasured companions, Charlotte — a horse — accidentally caused her years of pain and hardship. Yet, their bond has not only endured, it’s thrived.

A recent TikTok video capturing a touching moment between Kaci and Charlotte has gone viral, amassing millions of views and lots of admiration. In the video, Kaci, who still struggles with her leg injury five years after the incident, attempts to mount Charlotte. The caption reads: “This horse accidentally shattered my leg 5 years ago, but she doesn’t have to know it never recovered.” What captured viewers’ hearts, though, was Charlotte’s seemingly instinctive awareness of Kaci’s pain. The horse gently nudged and inspected her injured leg, as if checking on her. Adding to the scene, another one of Kaci’s horses stood protectively by Kaci’s side, offering silent support and protection.

A shattered leg and an unbreakable bond

Kaci’s story began five years ago when Charlotte inadvertently kicked her knee while trying to strike the horse Kaci was riding. The accident shattered Kaci’s kneecap and launched her into a medical nightmare. In a prior TikTok storytime, Kaci revealed the grueling series of events that followed the terrible injury. After the initial emergency surgery, complications set in. An infection took hold, leading to two more surgeries to clear it. Her cartilage was destroyed and had to be replaced multiple times, twice with artificial cartilage, and then with a piece from a human cadaver. Her body repeatedly rejected the implants, requiring additional surgeries.

To make matters worse, the strong antibiotics needed to fight the infection caused her gallbladder to fail, which also had to be removed. Altogether, Kaci endured 11 surgeries in five years. Though medical advancements have helped her regain some mobility, full recovery remains uncertain. Kaci has shared that if her leg doesn’t heal this year, she might face amputation. Despite everything, she continues to ride, driven by her love for horses, as well as the healing bond they bring.

TikTokers wrap Kaci in a virtual hug

Kaci’s video has resonated deeply with viewers. The comments section overflowed with empathy and admiration. One commenter shared a similar experience, writing: “My mare accidentally kicked my knee instead of another horse, and it shattered. It won’t ever heal enough for me to ride again.”

Others couldn’t help but marvel at Charlotte’s behavior, with one remarking that it seems like Charlotte knows Kaci’s leg was hurt. “It’s like she knows she hurt you,” they wrote. Viewers were equally touched by Kaci’s unwavering determination to keep riding despite her injuries. Many celebrated her resilience and her dedication to maintaining her bond with Charlotte. For Kaci, the love she has for her horses outweighs the pain of the past. She has been open about the injury that changed her life, consistently posting videos about her horses and recovery. Her journey is a testament to the enduring bond between humans and animals, the connection so profound that even a tragic accident couldn’t sever it. And judging by Charlotte’s tender behavior in the sweet video, it’s clear the feeling is mutual.

