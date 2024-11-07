American women are reacting, and reacting big, to the results of the 2024 election. Following Donald Trump’s devastating victory, ladies in the states are fed up and fuming.

A disgusting portion of state-side voters (including far too many white women) voted for Donald Trump and JD Vance, men who denigrate women, strip them of their rights, aim to strip even more, and the rest of us are done. We’re done being friendly, we’re done being demure, and we’re done tolerating the constant stream of BS issued by those on the far right.

We’re also, as it turns out, done with men. Democratic women across the nation are throwing in the towel on their heterosexual relationships and declaring abstinence from the men who want so badly to inject sexism into our national politics. New recruits to the 4B movement are pouring in, women are leaving years-long relationships, and a quiet anger is being nurtured at the heart of America’s female demographic.

Men are feeling massively emboldened by the results of the 2024 election, and as a result, they’re feeling untouchable at the moment. They don’t believe women will stick to their guns for a second, and even as fresh ladies rush to ditch the dude in favor of democracy, they’re sticking their noses up and declaring that women would never go a full four years without having sex.

But these sweet summer children are forgetting a vital fact as they saunter around like the wannabe edge lords they are: Men are not women’s only option to have sex. As it turns out, there are plenty of options outside of these absolute tools when it comes to intimacy, and those formerly straight ladies are increasingly open to checking them out.

Sorry dudes, but lesbians exist. So do bisexuals, trans women, and a slew of other theys and gays prepped and waiting for those overworked straights to go rainbow. Women can and absolutely will go a full four years without sex if they want to, but if they’re looking to scratch an itch, they don’t need to turn to men. They can turn to other women, who are typically better scratchers anyway, and would love nothing more than to relieve that itch.

Hilariously, this will create a much bigger issue for men than they realize. Any straight woman, and anyone else willing to listen to straight women, is well aware of the deeply uneven relationships suffered by most heteros. Women in straight relationships bear a massive amount of the weight, both emotional and labor, and many of them don’t realize how bad they have it. They think every relationship requires constant reminders, disappointment, and unsatisfying sex.

They’re about to get a major wake-up call, because that’s not how lesbian relationships work. We’re equal partners over here, and we have emotional depth to top it off. Once straight women get a look at how green the grass is on the other side, do you think they’ll be returning to your recessive chromosomes in four years? Baby boy no, you’ll be single for decades, as the women of the world embrace Barbie and live their best lives with no anchor of a man weighing them down.

