‘I’ve never been that excited about anything in my entire life’: In case you need it today, here’s a baby seeing a Christmas tree for the first time

It’s sadly common to forget about the magic of Christmas when you grow up. Instead of anticipating those perfect gifts under a sparkling and fully decorated tree, you have deadlines, you’re tired from too many holiday parties, and you’re worried about experiencing those pesky and inevitable travel delays.

For those feeling more like a Grinch and less merry and joyful, this video is the perfect thing to get you into the season’s spirit and forget all your troubles. TikTok account @barstoolsports posted a homemade video of the first time a sweet baby sees a Christmas tree. As everyone could guess, she was a big fan! She opened her mouth wide in surprise and got so excited that she kicked her little legs back and forth and flailed her arms. She clearly wanted to touch every single branch and remove every single ornament (maybe next year). This is just as heartwarming as that baby having a rough dream.

One commenter said, “I’ve never been that excited about anything in my entire life.” Others said, “I think she’s impressed,” “She’s living her best life surrounded by all that holiday cheer,” and “Christmas is her favorite holiday now.” One mom shared a memorable story of her two-year-old son eyeing the tree cautiously and refusing to stand near it. Others noted that the baby’s grandma looked pleased that she enjoyed the tree so much.

If there’s one thing everyone can agree on, it’s that babies and toddlers are absolutely amazed by everything they come across. A plain old cardboard box is more fun than a whole bunch of colorful toys, and they can stare at dust on the floor and be fascinated for hours. Okay, maybe just a few minutes; their attention spans are not the greatest. This is referred to as “a sense of wonder” and, as The Independent pointed out, 51% of 1,000 surveyed parents said their kids stop experiencing that once they turn six. It’s downright devastating to imagine children not staring in awe at their Christmas tree year after year! To make things even worse, a 2018 survey says that the existence of Santa Claus drops out around the age of 8.

So, it’s up to parents to ensure that as their babies grow up, they continue to feel the joy of the season, just like this little baby. And parents are definitely out there trying! According to a poll by What to Expect, dads and moms tend to get $173 worth of Christmas presents for every kid they have. Although opening gifts is honestly the entire point of the holiday for little ones, this TikTok is a reminder that the simple things are sometimes the best. Even elementary school-aged kids can appreciate a pretty ornament and twinkling lights. They might not look amazed by their tree the way that this adorable baby does, but they can have fun decorating it. This baby can only dream of being in charge!

Between this infant and hilarious stories of festive decor mishaps, it’s time to remember the joy of the season and act like a kid again. Who wants to have a snowball fight, bake sugar cookies (and make a mess while adding icing and sprinkles), and take some time to sit by the tree and channel this baby’s fun and excitable energy? This is the vibe everyone needs for Christmas 2024.

