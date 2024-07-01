‘JOIN HIM’: Girlfriend sneaks into boyfriend’s place to surprise him, and catches him in the middle of a surprising act

Your twenties are a time for making mistakes; to consume a little too much vodka, to spend a little too much on that concert ticket, or to be a little too keen on posting something quite embarrassing on social media.

This penchant for mistakes, unfortunately, tends to overlap just a bit too much with romantic pursuits; no, girl, listen to me, I’m pretty sure the guy who has more DUIs than shirts isn’t your soulmate. And, my dude, if you constantly brace yourself for rather than look forward to the next words out of her mouth, it’s time to move on. Ditto for the non-hetero couples out there too, of course.

TikTok‘s @elliex.xmay, however, has made no such mistake; when you “catch your boyfriend in the middle of something,” people are quick to jump to scandalous conclusions. The truth of the matter in this case, though, is proudly wholesome.

After showing up at her boyfriend’s home unannounced (presumably to surprise him), Ellie heard some strange shuffling going on from his bedroom. Intrigued, Ellie began her investigation, only to be greeted by her boyfriend swaying magnificently to the beat of Nicki Minaj’s “Starships,” complete with a red strobe light to sell the freshness of the whole ordeal. Ellie lets out a gleeful chuckle in response, and we’re all pretty sure the wedding is only a matter of time at this point.

The comments section was quick to let Ellie know about the big green flag standing in the middle of the room here, demanding that she dance with him, keep him, and allow him to continue flourishing with every booty pop and two step that will come.

You thought he was cheating on her, didn’t you? We remember online stories of infidelity because they feel so sensational, but cheating — insofar as such a thing can be realistically represented by data — isn’t actually all that common. According to Tech Report, only 11% of women between the ages of 18 and 29 admitted to cheating on their partner before, while 10 percent of men in that age range have admitted the same.

But, again, you really shouldn’t be concerned with cheating statistics. Cheating looks different for different couples, that look can change over the course of a relationship, plenty of cheating is never found out about, and it’s just generally unhealthy to fixate on such things in the context of a relationship; if trust isn’t there, you’re probably going to make each other miserable, and so it’s also probably time to move on.

By all appearances, though, Ellie trusts her boyfriend in equal measure with which he trusts his hips.

