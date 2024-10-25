‘Just when I thought I’ve seen it all’: A ‘Star Wars’ burlesque show is here to attack your childhood, and you may find their lack of clothes disturbing

If there’s one thing Star Wars fans love, it’s a half-naked princess. When Leia donned that armor in Jabba’s palace, millions of voices called out as they encountered a sexual awakening.

Recommended Videos

While straight men, lesbians, and bisexuals thank George Lucas every time Return of the Jedi graces a screen, there’s woefully little for the other equally thirsty fan groups. For decades, gay men and straight women have turned to fanfiction or a risqué perusal of Rule 34 to get their kink from a galaxy far, far away, but their time of computer-virus-laden smut is over.

In a glorious marriage of nerdom and sex appeal, The Empire Strips Back takes the cinematic world of Star Wars, the titillating gyrations of burlesque, and the cheekiest of humor to create one of the most spectacular homages ever conceived. Okay, okay, like most burlesque shows it features mostly stripping ladies, but Han Solo, Lando Calrissian, and even Chewbacca grace the stage with extreme pelvic thrusts throughout.

Created by Australian Russall Beattie in 2011, it was never meant to have more than a three-night run. To the surprise of those involved, Star Wars fans couldn’t get enough. It spread by word of mouth, spiraling into a countrywide Australian phenomenon. By 2018, an estimated 50,000 people had come out to support the parody and fans around the world were begging the troupe to make a stop in their city.

And there’s no surprise when the act comes with tag lines promising “seriously sexy Storm Troopers,” alongside “the droids you are looking for,” and boasts a “dangerously seductive” Boba Fett. The gender-bent bounty hunter even comes equipped with her own fire-spewing flame thrower.

When it became clear the show had legs as toned as its dancers, Beattie “destroyed the show and built it from scratch,” hiring craftspeople from the sequel trilogy to make set pieces that cost upwards of $30,000 a pop! It features a ridable Ton Ton, gorgeous costume designs, and a life-sized Jabba the Hutt.

It almost goes without saying, but this act is in no way associated with the House of Mouse. We have no idea what Disney thinks of the production, but the media giant isn’t exactly friendly. The act has been methodical about what countries it can visit, carefully perusing how copyright laws apply to parody before entering a new territory.

The powers that be must not be too concerned about Han suggestively licking his blaster, however. The show is on its second year of touring internationally and liberally reminds viewers that it’s in no way affiliated with the franchise.

@theempirestripsback LOS ANGELES | Let us deliver you to the dark side! ♬ Promoted Music – theempirestripsback

Folks on TikTok seem split over the parody. No small number of prudish fans expressed their outrage over the “indecent” performance. Like old men shaking their fists at the sky, they came out in droves to lambast TESB. Comments like, “The Left ruins everything,” “Hard pass,” “That is not Star Wars shame on you for sh*ting on a classic,” and “Stop hurting the people who actually like Star Wars,” litter the page.

But fans who had taken the time to see the show before bashing it were quick to defend the silly fun. Burlesque has long been a satirical art form. It stems from the Italian word “Burla” which translates to mockery or ridicule, and the Victorian “extravaganza” style, which twisted serious operatic performances into comedic satire for the masses. In the modern day, it continues to skewer sexual politics and social hierarchy by leaning on the demystification of the body (and our mental snags surrounding it) through strip tease and comedy.

No, The Empire Strips Back certainly isn’t for everyone, but for those left unsatisfied by the “naked” C-3P0 in The Phantom Menace, the act provides the perfect reprisal for what’s under that golden breastplate.



We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy