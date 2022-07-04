This Twitter user proves ‘Running Up That Hill’ makes any action scene better

A Twitter user is editing Kate Bush‘s revived iconic track “Running Up That Hill” over their favorite non-Stranger Things action scenes, proving the song works with literally anything.

In a Tweet posted over the weekend, @HailEternal they planned on sharing a video once a day soundtracking one of their fave scenes with the classic ’80s banger. As of writing, @HailEternal has spliced the song with Zack Synder’s two-part Justice League films.

The user first edited it over the scene where the Justice League takes down Steppenwolf (Ciarán Hinds) and then again when The Flash (Ezra Miller) enters into Speed Force — a famously Oscar-worthy moment.

putting ‘Running Up That Hill’ over a scene

every day until I either get bored or forget.



Part I: Zack Snyder’s Justice League. pic.twitter.com/38CatTsmPV — ︎ ً (@HailEternal) July 3, 2022

Part II: At the Speed of Force. pic.twitter.com/oAfcmVw7kY — ︎ ً (@HailEternal) July 3, 2022

While we’re here, there are a few other scenes that need the “Running Up That Hill” treatment. Namely, when all the snapped heroes arrive to fight Thanos in Avengers: Endgame; when Quicksilver saves everyone in X-Men: Apocalypse; when Troy saves the students at Greendale Community College from a zombie virus; and when Polnareff and Iggy sacrificed themselves to kill Vanilla Ice in JoJo Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders. Just to name a few.

Folks rediscovered the song after it was featured as a major plot device of Stranger Things season four. The gang plays the song in front of Max (Sadie Sinks) when she’s trapped in Vecna’s domain, opening a portal for her to run through. She then runs in slow motion past falling debris to the chorus.

Metallica’s “Master of Puppets” appears to be getting the Kate Bush treatment on social media after Eddie (Joseph Quinn) performed the song with an electric guitar in the Upside Down in Stranger Things season four part two.

