‘Let us know if you’re alive thnx’: Two women left terrified when man stalks them to their hotel room and tries to get in at 4AM

A terrifying TikTok has gone viral in which a pair of women are in their hotel room at 4 am as a man tries to get in. The video, titled “Nightmare at Vancouver Hotel: Followed by a Stranger,” has a description that says, “a guy from the bar followed us to our hotel and somehow found our room and started knocking on our door at 4am.”

In the 61-second video, uploaded by Vanessa (username @itsvanessapapa), the camera initially points at Vanessa’s friend, who looks concerned as Vanessa says, “No, we’re not answering the door.” Vanessa then tells her, “Go lock the door,” before the pair discuss how he could have acquired their room number.

Vanessa says she’s documenting the situation in case it’s their last night alive, then points the camera towards herself and states she didn’t anticipate spending the night in that situation. The video ends with the camera pointed back at Vanessa’s friend as they grow increasingly concerned at how the man knows which room they’re in. The ladies’ scary predicament resulted in comments from an army of mainly concerned TikTok users.

How did TikTok react?

@itsvanessapapa a guy from the bar followed us to our hotel and somehow found our room and started knocking on our door at 4am ♬ original sound – Vanessa

Many users’ concerns were aimed at the fact that the hotel room door wasn’t already locked. Comments referring to that included, “The knock isn’t scary – “Go lock the door” was the most terrifying thing about this,” “WHAT DO YOU MEAN “GO LOCK THE DOOR”,” and “your door wasn’t already locked?!”

Users advised the women to call the front desk, with comments like, “Why u didn’t call reception to bring security??,” “should’ve called the desk to send security,” “Call the front desk! Hello!?” and “CALL THE FRONT DESK, WHY IS THIS SO DIFFICULT TO UNDERSTAND!?” Another user said, “Please report this to hotel management if someone gave the room number that’s unacceptable.”

Several people who noted the women’s apparent lack of grave concern wrote things like, “The lack of urgency,” “Y’all didn’t take this seriously enough,” “You two are way too chill given the situation,” and “Yall are too calm for me wtf lol.” One user responded to those comments by saying, “FYI to those critiquing their response to the knocking: Freezing is a reflex not a choice.”

Others wanted confirmation that the women had made it through the ordeal, with comments like, “let us know if you’re alive thnx,” “Girl can we get any update? It’s almost 24 hours,” “Not to be crazy buts been 13hr are y’all okay?” and “Anyone else concerned that it’s been 10+ hours since this was posted and there has been no update?!?!?!” As of the time of writing, there have been no updates, but we’re sure (and certainly hoping) Vanessa and her friend are fine!

According to Emerge, the results of a cross-country survey in the United States revealed that nearly half of women surveyed said they “feel unsafe because they are a woman,” either frequently or sometimes in their daily lives. That’s hardly surprising, given the massively inappropriate behavior of people like the man at the hotel room door in the above video.

