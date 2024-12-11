‘Most terrifying experience of my life’: Cab driver refuses to pull over when passenger realizes he’s falling asleep at the wheel

You’re always rolling the dice when you get into a cab, and for one unlucky person they came up snake eyes. She’s now taken to TikTok to share her experience while traveling with a cab driver who was “asleep at the wheel” and “almost crashed three times.”

Recommended Videos

Shared by user @bimbobitch420, the video shows the distressed passenger urging her driver to pull over and let her out of the car, after enduring some dangerous moments because he was tired while driving. The TikToker claimed in the in-video caption that the driver was “swerving” and “almost crashed” on multiple occasions, saying the ordeal left her “on the verge of tears and shaking.” Fearing for her safety, she demanded to “please let me out of the car,” but to no avail.

“HE DOESN’T,” she wrote of his response to the request. “Like this man has me trapped in his vehicle, slurring his words and his eyes closing.” In the accompanying footage, we hear the passenger kindly request that the taxi driver pull over and remind him that he “shouldn’t be driving right now, your eyes are closing.” The passenger went on to say that she didn’t “feel safe,” and recalled a previous car accident that had contributed to her anxiety around road safety. “Please just take the next exit and focus on driving,” she said with a trembling voice.

The video ends before we learn whether the driver eventually pulled over, but @bimbobitch420 shared a follow-up video that confirms she managed to exit the car. In that post, she tells the driver, “if you’re falling asleep, you shouldn’t be driving.” The driver assures her that he’s been “driving for 30 years,” and we learn from the TikToker’s comments that she ended up reporting the driver. Viewers flocked to the comments to share their concern, with many criticizing the cab driver for his defiance of sensible road safety measures.

“Dude he did not care,” one user quipped, with another questioning “why is he arguing with you?”. Meanwhile, some expressed sympathy for the passenger and shared their relief that it ended safely. “I’m so sorry this happened,” one user wrote, while another described the situation as “so scary.” Shockingly, scores of commenters recalled enduring similar experiences of drivers who had fallen asleep at the wheel, some of which unfortunately ended in tragedy.

Elsewhere, some users offered advice about how to ensure a driver pulls over when you want them to, like “saying you’re going to throw up,” or “saying you are calling the police.” Unfortunately, this is not the only case of unsafe driving we’ve seen go viral on TikTok, with the algorithm delivering us horror stories of car crashes that left a groom-to-be in hospital on his wedding day, cars smashing smack bang into dining rooms, and deliberate road incidents as part of insurance scams gone wrong.

And that’s not even counting all those terrifying Uber videos, or infuriating delivery driver mishaps. Needless to say, but if you’re tired behind the wheel, it’s best to pull over and get some rest. It’s certainly not best to pick up a passenger and endanger another life.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy