‘Definitely not on the itinerary’: Husband-to-be lives a day straight out of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ before he can make it down the aisle

Of all the things that could go wrong on a wedding day, brides aren’t generally concerned about the slim chance that their soon-to-be husbands will be hit by a car on the big day.

Well maybe you should be. TikTok user Ry (@rybryant), who took to the platform to document that exact experience in a viral video that has unlocked a new fear for brides the world over. “I prepared myself for many things to go wrong on my wedding day,” Ry wrote in the caption of the video, which sees her in full bridal glam and a white dress, “but didn’t see this coming.” The bride-to-be then pans to her fiance, and a disclaimer should be noted here for any readers prone to queasiness.

Decked out in a neck brace and sporting some truly painful-looking battle scars, Ry’s husband Garrett is seen lying down on a hospital bed as the result of him “getting hit by a car,” Ry explains in the video. Garrett seems to have incurred some pretty nasty injuries, with a bulging black and bruised eye and lacerations across his eyebrow. The whole ordeal might’ve proved harrowing were it not for the pair’s seemingly good spirits, with Ry letting out an exasperated chuckle of disbelief and Garrett seen giving a wave to the camera.

For her part, Ry also said jokingly that her biggest worry was her husband “getting hit on by a girl,” not him getting hit by a car. Since the happy couple appear to be recovering well from the experience, legions of TikTokers flocked to the comments section to weigh in on Garrett’s injuries, and their inopportune timing smack bang in the middle of his wedding day. “Definitely not on the itinerary,” one user wrote, understandably not envisioning “car crash” alongside the more typical wedding day to-do list items like “arrange flowers.”

Elsewhere, users were hopeful that the happy couple were able to at least get their “wedding photos completed” before the crash, and suggested that Garrett was simply “​​test[ing] our vows ‘through sickness and health’ immediately.” Meanwhile, some said the ordeal reminded them of an episode of Grey’s Anatomy, since that’s the only situation where “women [show] up to the hospital in wedding gowns,” or theorized that perhaps, “in a plot twist, SHE was driving.”

Others insisted that there “were other less traumatic ways to make the day memorable,” or found a silver lining in the fact that at least there’s “a wedding story to tell down the road.” The 17-second clip provides little context as to the details of the crash, but Ry did share a few bite-sized updates. In one clip, Garrett is seen walking around the hospital with slits cut out of his pants and the caption “he survived his wedding day,” and another shows him recovering from his wounds on a couch.

We also learned that the couple did, in fact, manage to get their wedding photos taken before the accident, with Ry sharing a slideshow of the pair posing during the ceremony. That marks a happy ending for the happy couple, even though their honeymoon plans might be understandably delayed. If they plan on driving anywhere for the honeymoon, it might be wise for Garrett to wear a seatbelt.

