‘How are we surviving THAT?!’: ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ and ‘9-1-1’ fans just got some big news that they are actively not obsessed with

Winter is on its way (not to quote Game of Thrones or anything), and for many, that means cozy snow days, hot chocolate, and corny films. For others, it means slushy sidewalks and wondering when the sunshine is coming back. For TV fans, it means something else entirely…

Recommended Videos

Grey’s Anatomy and 9-1-1 viewers just found out that they’re going to have to wait a super long time for new episodes after their respective seasons take a break. Deadline reported that after the next episodes air on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024, these two shows won’t come back until Thursday, Mar. 6, 2025.

First Grey’s Anatomy made a story decision fans didn’t enjoy, and now there are going to be four entire months without a single update about what’s going on at Grey Sloan? And 9-1-1 devotees have to live without more Buck/Tommy/Eddie drama? What? Fans are still wrapping their heads around this and posted their reactions on X. As one X user put it, “FOUR MONTHS!?!? how are we surviving THAT!?”

WHAT DID 9-1-1 FANS DO TO DESERVE A 3-MONTH HIATUS!?! — Anna Huffstutler (@A_Huffstutler) November 11, 2024

the theories for the 9-1-1 cliffhanger before the hiatus are driving me completely insane — jo ꩜ (@bowmasterjo) November 12, 2024

The cruelty of both 9-1-1 and Doctor Odyssey going in hiatus at the same time for the same amount of time. I hate it here. — UnwrittenIris (@unwritteniris) November 12, 2024

Another Grey’s Anatomy fan took it as a personal attack (totally fair) and wrote, “March??? Ugh all my shows hate me. 4 months is soooo long.”

March??? Ugh all my shows hate me. 4 months is soooo long — PRIN THEE YAPPER (@nobarashxmmer) November 12, 2024

That is such a long gap! — J (@jerettwalters) November 12, 2024

According to Deadline, March 2025 will also see the last season of The Conners. Fans of The Rookie and Will Trent are much happier because they can see seasons 7 and 3 of each show in Jan. 2025. The 2024/2025 broadcast TV season is much different than 2023’s. Season 21 of Grey’s Anatomy and season 7 of 9-1-1 premiered on Mar. 14, 2023, and all 10 episodes aired until May 30.

The WGA/SAG-AFTRA strike led to these shorter seasons. So, there are a few practical reasons why these beloved dramas are taking a break. For one thing, it’s common for broadcast shows to take a breather and not air all 22 episodes each week. For another, shows also typically take a break before Thanksgiving and Christmas. You’re too busy watching holiday movies around then anyway, right?

Photo via ABC

Fans have every right to be upset because being separated from your favorite show is mean. However, and I hate to say it, this four-month hiatus is actually pretty normal! Let’s take a look back at the pre-strike era of TV. Season 19 of Grey’s Anatomy took a break between the episodes that aired on Nov. 10 2022 and Feb. 23 2023. Season 6 of 9-1-1 also had a lengthy gap between episode 9, which aired Nov. 28, 2022 and episode 10, which aired Mar. 6, 2023. So much drama is packed into each season that it can be tough to remember this wait, though.

As Tom Petty sang, the waiting is the hardest part, and I don’t deny that it’s going to suck to live without these two shows for several months. But I’m sure Grey’s Anatomy and 9-1-1 mid-season premieres will be worth the wait. As Camilla Luddington, who plays the amazing and tough peds doctor Jo Wilson, told Variety, season 21 of Grey’s is “packed with so much story for every character. It definitely does not feel like someone’s storyline is less-than in any way this season.”

An almost four-month break isn’t the news anyone wanted to get, but let’s focus on decking the halls, getting super cozy, and coming up with another Doctor Odyssey theory. I believe we can get through this difficult time.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy