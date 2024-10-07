‘Only Ryan Murphy knows’: Joshua Jackson addresses a dark ‘Doctor Odyssey’ theory that might honestly blow your mind

My all-time biggest TV crush Joshua Jackson is at the helm of a new show and seeing him cruise onto our TV screens as physician Max Bankwell is almost too enjoyable for words.

Yes, I’m talking about Ryan Murphy’s newest network drama Doctor Odyssey, which follows Jackson’s Dr. Bankwell as he treats patients and tends to his own desires while on board a luxury cruise ship. While being lost at sea with the charming actor sounds pretty great (sign me up, coach), I’m a bit distracted by something else: a theory that is honestly as disturbing as it is mind-blowing.

After TV Line put forth a theory that Max is in a coma with COVID-19 and the show’s happenings are all a dream, Jackson talked to the publication about it. He said, “I love this theory” before adding that “only Ryan Murphy knows.” (Ooooh!) He also said that “we also had a similar theory operating on set,” which is an interesting assertion for him to make.

Photo via ABC

Could this theory be anywhere close to plausible?! Over four years since the pandemic began, people have mixed feelings about fictional versions of people’s experiences with the virus. While some are totally done with stories about lockdowns, new hobbies, and Zoom calls, others believe it’s necessary to reflect on that difficult and tragic time. I’m torn about this and can understand both sides.

Doctor Odyssey could be a series that ends up as shocking as the American Horror Story Rubber Man villain, or it could be meant as a nostalgic memory of more innocent TV times. After all, Murphy told Deadline that he loved watching The Love Boat during his childhood and wanted this show to feel just like that.

Photo via ABC

What do viewers think of this theory? Whether Max is still sick or not, people tend to think that the events on Doctor Odyssey are anything but real life. As one said in a Reddit thread, “I definitely feel like the show is going to take a turn” because it’s “perfect” and “verging on ‘cheesy.'” The fan said Max could be in a coma while another said, “I thought they were all in hell or heaven or he was dreaming. It’s got this weird, eerie vibe to it.”

While every TV fan has faced the pain of a favorite series being canceled, Murphy has a knack for shows that just keep going, so if you keep watching Doctor Odyssey, you might just be rewarded with a long run. His 9-1-1 franchise is getting a new city and while he has more than a few shows airing right now, there will also be a season 13 of American Horror Story. He inevitably has a game plan for Doctor Odyssey, and while we all wait to learn the truth about Max, the cast wants viewers to kick back, relax, and watch their sunny show. Phillipa Soo, who plays smart nurse practitioner Avery, told The Hollywood Reporter, “I hope that [audiences] feel like they’ve taken a tiny, mini-vacation.”

If this Max-has-Covid theory is correct, then chances are it will be revealed in the Doctor Odyssey season 1 finale… or much later, if the show gets more seasons (which seems likely considering Murphy’s stack of prior successes). All I know is Murphy surprises fans all the time, whether they’re wondering about the strange plot of a show he just announced or reacting to shocking, thrilling reveals on his horror TV shows. Doctor Odyssey viewers would do well to remain vigilant, for very rarely in Murphy land are things exactly as they appear.

