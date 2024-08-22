‘That is called a breach of contract’: Bride faces worst wedding nightmare when dress designer scams her out of $700 weeks before the big day

When conflict sparks between individuals, the resulting story usually has multiple sides. Of course, at the end of the day, one person may be objectively more in the right than the other. However, when we are not the parties involved and have not witnessed the incident first-hand, it comes down to us to hear all sides and use our critical thinking and judiciousness before leaping to conclusions or feeling tempted to cast stones.

Recommended Videos

Social media, and TikTok in particular nowadays, has become not only a stage for constant online drama but also a place for people to learn about multiple versions of the same narrative — for better or for worse.

In this story, both women involved have spoken out on the issue, each portraying their side as not being at fault. However, after watching these TikTok videos, most netizens seem to have chosen a side, especially if one has also heard from the sister of the woman being accused of scamming.

The opposite of a wedding gift

@shesdaddi I’m intending this to share my experience and as a warning to all brides that have considered ordering @ Ma Corsetière ♬ original sound – blankslots

A bride, going by shesdaddi on TikTok, happened upon a wedding dress designer, Ma Corsetière, on the platform and was enchanted by her designs. They started to communicate in late 2023, but details about the dress were only finalized in April, with the $700 deposit being paid around that time. The two women agreed that the deadline for the finished, personalized dress to be shipped was Aug. 1.

From April to the end of July, the bride caught glimpses of a few red flags, making her fear that her dress would not be ready on time but, as she stated in the video, she still “tried [her] hardest to be very patient.”

On Aug. 4, three days after the agreed-upon deadline, the bride reached out to discover that only her corset was completed and the designer had yet to start on the skirt. Despite having repeatedly asked for photos to see the actual progress with her own two eyes, the bride claims she never received any.

The day after, Aug. 5, the designer told her she wouldn’t be able to finish the veil. At this point, the bride is no longer comfortable with continuing their arrangement. This is when things get messier, though, to the point where the bride feels the need to share her disappointing experience with others online.

Essentially, shesdaddi argued that because the designer’s corsets are priced at around $700 — the same amount as the deposit — she believed she should be able to receive that piece of the dress and the designer could keep the deposit money. However, Ma Corsetière refused to send the corset or refund her unless the bride paid for the remainder of the dress, which she would not ever get to see.

A few days later, shesdaddi posted an update, providing additional context that had been left out of the previous video:

Thankfully, the most pressing crisis seems to have been averted, as the bride will be receiving a new wedding dress from a different designer. She is still trying to work on getting her money back.

As of this writing, Aug. 22, the bride hasn’t posted any more updates on TikTok. However, more recently, Ma Corsetière decided to share her side of the story:

While the bride’s side of the contentious situation was met mostly with support, the designer’s response did not encounter such understanding on the netizens’ part.

“If the corset can’t be resold or repurposed and you refuse to give her a refund, you should give her the corset,” read one comment.

“if my wedding dress was made single-handedly in a week I would be concerned too,” said another.

Ma Corsetière’s version of events was even more challenged and scrutinized when a video posted by her sister the month prior to this wedding dress debacle started to resurface and garner attention, with claims that Ma Corsetiére stole her sister’s brand vision.

It remains to be seen if more updates will come out of this situation. On the bright side, the bride will not be without a wedding dress when the fateful day she has looked forward to rolls around in September.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy