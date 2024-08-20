What happened to Staci Blackmon? Her TikTok coin scam, explained

Staci Blackmon lived her best life for years. Beginning around 2020, the North Texas woman spent tens of thousands of dollars on TikTok coins, an in-app currency often used to tip creators during livestreams. She took trips, bought furniture for her home, and even bought a Dallas Mavericks suite.

The only problem was that Blackmon, 39, stole all that money from her deceased former employer, who owned a luxury construction company in Southlake, Texas. Some of the money came from the trust fund of Blackmon’s late boss’s daughter. The rest of it came from company credit cards. Blackmon reportedly spent the TikTok coins on tips attempting to launch her influencer career.

Staci Blackmon double-crossed her friend

A North Texas woman was sentenced to 70 years in prison after she pleaded guilty to a pair of theft cases that involved the purchase of TikTok coins. https://t.co/pOJOgtKeV3 — FOX 4 NEWS (@FOX4) August 15, 2024 via Fox 4 News/X

Perhaps worst of all, Staci Blackmon was a close trusted associate of the heiress from whom she stole the inherited money. When it happened, Blackmon was helping the victim sort out financial details after her father’s death, Fox4News reported. In total, Blackmon stole $1.2 million.

In 2022, Blackmon’s late boss’s daughter reported the missing money from her trust fund, and Blackmon’s deceit began to unravel. Blackmon was arrested, pleaded guilty, and was indicted that same year, according to NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth. Two years later, in August 2024, Blackmon was convicted and sentenced to two concurrent 35-year prison sentences. She plans to appeal.

“[Blackmon] is extremely intelligent,” Tarrant County Assistant District Attorney Lori Varnell said. “She only ever graduated from high school, but that is no measure of how intelligent you are or how good you are at figuring out how to hide money and she is very good at that … [S]he was literally walking through this with the person she was victimizing,” Varnell added.

