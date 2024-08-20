Image Credit: Disney
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Staci Blackmon/TikTok app logo
Images via Tarrant County Sheriff's Office/Wiki Commons
Category:
True Crime

What happened to Staci Blackmon? Her TikTok coin scam, explained

Blackmon hoped to become an influencer.
William Kennedy
William Kennedy
|

Published: Aug 20, 2024 12:29 pm

Staci Blackmon lived her best life for years. Beginning around 2020, the North Texas woman spent tens of thousands of dollars on TikTok coins, an in-app currency often used to tip creators during livestreams. She took trips, bought furniture for her home, and even bought a Dallas Mavericks suite.

Recommended Videos

The only problem was that Blackmon, 39, stole all that money from her deceased former employer, who owned a luxury construction company in Southlake, Texas. Some of the money came from the trust fund of Blackmon’s late boss’s daughter. The rest of it came from company credit cards. Blackmon reportedly spent the TikTok coins on tips attempting to launch her influencer career.

Staci Blackmon double-crossed her friend

via Fox 4 News/X

Perhaps worst of all, Staci Blackmon was a close trusted associate of the heiress from whom she stole the inherited money. When it happened, Blackmon was helping the victim sort out financial details after her father’s death, Fox4News reported. In total, Blackmon stole $1.2 million.

In 2022, Blackmon’s late boss’s daughter reported the missing money from her trust fund, and Blackmon’s deceit began to unravel. Blackmon was arrested, pleaded guilty, and was indicted that same year, according to NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth. Two years later, in August 2024, Blackmon was convicted and sentenced to two concurrent 35-year prison sentences. She plans to appeal.

“[Blackmon] is extremely intelligent,” Tarrant County Assistant District Attorney Lori Varnell said. “She only ever graduated from high school, but that is no measure of how intelligent you are or how good you are at figuring out how to hide money and she is very good at that … [S]he was literally walking through this with the person she was victimizing,” Varnell added.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of William Kennedy
William Kennedy
William Kennedy is a full-time freelance content writer and journalist in Eugene, OR. William covered true crime, among other topics for Grunge.com. He also writes about live music for the Eugene Weekly, where his beat also includes arts and culture, food, and current events. He lives with his wife, daughter, and two cats who all politely accommodate his obsession with Doctor Who and The New Yorker.