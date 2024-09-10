‘Me when I get any job given to me’: Flower girl falls asleep just before her big moment, so wedding party has to improvise to get her up the aisle

There’s no wrong time for a little one to take a nap, but some moments are certainly better than others.

Children, particularly of the littlest sort, tend to drift off in all manner of situations, from car rides and stroller hikes to midway through an exhausting birthday party. The tiniest member of TikTok user @katkolodziejak199’s family may have found the least convenient, but easily the most charming, moment for a nap, however, after she passed out midway through one of the biggest moments of her life so far.

@katkolodziejak199’s kiddo is still very young — right around a year, as it turns out — so she may not understand the weighty responsibility thrust upon her, but my 6-year-old nieces will attest to the lofty expectations heaped upon a flower girl. They’ve done the deed twice already — three times once my own wedding passes in a few weeks — and they take it seriously. Far too seriously to fall asleep mid-ceremony, but not all flower girls are so attentive.

The wee one tapped to do the deed in @katkolodziejak199’s charming video is simply too tuckered out to care about her ditched duties, leaving the little one to sneak in a nap just ahead of her big moment. No one with a brain is foolish enough to wake a sleeping one-year-old, so the wedding party did what wedding parties do best: They improvised.

The result is an adorable clip of the perfect alternative to a tiny tottering tot flinging flowers down the aisle. A slightly bigger tot, proud smile in place, confidently carrying a distinctly unconscious (but beautifully attired) toddler up the aisle.

It looks like the little man may have been tapped as ring bearer ahead of his fresh duty, which elevated him to the illustrious dual position of both ring and flower girl bearer for the day. The distinct charm of the captured moment is evident on the gathered guests’ faces, and in their scattered laughter as the snoozing tyke is carried past.

It’s also evident in the comment section of the post, where viewers gathered to praise the adorably “dramatic entrance,” and to poke fun at the wee one for sleeping on the clock. They also flooded in to reassure @katkolodziejak199 — and, by extension, the happy couple — that on a wedding day, everything that goes wrong is just part of the memory.

They also praised the adults in the room for letting the child sleep, rather than awaking her to ensure the event went off as planned. Toddlers — particularly those between one and two years — need quite a bit of sleep, and this made for better memories anyway. Kiddos less than three years old typically sleep between 11 and 14 hours a day, with frequent naps scattered through the daylight hours to keep them rested and happy. It seems the wedding ceremony unfortunately fell during one such sleepy period, and the allure of a nap was simply too powerful for the flower girl to resist.

Her tired traipse down the aisle turned into a high point for wedding guests and TikTok viewers alike, so it all worked out in the end. Little one got her nap, her brave companion got to show off his carrying skills, and guests got a charming memory to take home with them. A win/win all around.

