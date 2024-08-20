‘They literally had her back’: Wedding party creates a moment of accidental Renaissance when the mother of the bride takes a tumble

​Your wedding day is meant to be one of the most memorable days of your life: the heartfelt exchange of vows, the impressive cake to wow your guests, the decorations you spent a small fortune on, and the mother of the bride showing off her moves on the dance floor. This wedding had all of these things, except an unexpected moment occurred when the MOB slipped and fell backward (and the bride reacted with a look of horror).

Recommended Videos

Did she destroy her dress? Did she need to be escorted off the dance floor while she suffered in silence? Well, thankfully, neither of these things happened, thanks to the superhero-like reflexes of everyone surrounding her. The guests was left in shock and awe about how this moment turned out, and the best thing about it is that it was captured on video for us all to see.

The short clip, which shows how the guests save the day, was shared on TikTok by user notyourzaddyy. “Mother of the bride with the accidental trust fall on the dance floor,” she captioned the post. Despite being just six seconds long, the clip has been getting a lot of attention, with millions of likes and thousands of comments. So, what do the good people of TikTok have to say?

The video’s comment section has been filled with reactions from people eager to share their thoughts, and many have compared the moment to a Renaissance painting. “Accidental Renaissance,” one comment reads. Another agreed, writing, “Someone needs to make that a Renaissance painting.”

Other comments include, “if you fall in a room where everybody loves you, did you even fall?,” “Shes was just casually testing everyone’s reflexes,” and “Raised her back up like the holy spirits.” The mother of the bride appeared to be resigned to her fate, but her loved ones were not having it. “That fact that she just accepted falling but everybody had her back haha,” a TikToker shared.

Some people are so surprised by the save that they felt everything was planned beforehand. “Why did I think they were going to have a surprise dance routine after lmao,” a comment reads. Another person shared similar thoughts, writing, “I watched this 18 times trying to figure out if it was planned or not.” One thing is for sure this video gives new meaning to saying that they had her back. And we love to see it!

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy