The most important moments in life come with a valuable lesson to learn from. For one TikTok user, that moment arrived at a family function, and ultimately, the profound life lesson she was forced to learn was: don’t embark on any side quests — especially at your cousin’s wedding, and especially if you happen to be the weird cousin.

We’ve all gone on side quests at family gatherings. A brief walk outside with our cousins during Thanksgiving when your great-aunt keeps rambling about the latest coupons that she got in Walmart, or even just a little wandering around at the venue when the constant religious murmurs overwhelm your agnosticism. The difference is that TikTok’s @Indipine actually got stuck in the walls. That’s a first in our book.

Apparently, as she curiously went on her own side quest at her sister’s wedding, she may or may not have entered a mysterious and oddly small door at the house where the wedding was taking place. This led her to become stuck in said walls, right in the middle of all the dust and insulation. “Wish I had friends who were this whimsical,” one user said, and we could not agree more.

Perhaps the funniest part of this entire situation is that while she’s stuck in the walls, in a wedding gown and completely flabbergasted at her own actions, you can still hear the music from the party. This is one of those times when you might wonder whether or not you’re part of The Sims 4 cast of characters, being led by someone else in another galaxy in a life-simulator.

Funnily enough, according to the TikToker, no one from her family noticed she was gone during her little side trip to the walls ⏤ and she was gone for a full 45 minutes. That’s on being the weird cousin. Then, of course, the comments were flooded with people sharing their own side quests, some more extreme than others. “Dw girl, once I woke up in an entirely different country after promising I wouldn’t take it too far,” one person said, and of course, it was in Europe. We can’t even be surprised by that one.

Of course, the comments also remembered Cece’s first wedding in New Girl, and @Indipine might as well have written herself into a sitcom. In the end, let Indy’s side-quest shenanigans serve as a lesson to us all: Remember to check with your cousin before you enter any weirdly-sized doors in blue bathrooms.

