‘You know he was HYPED for the wedding night’: Bride’s entourage thinks up perfect way to keep things spicy for the new husband

'This is soooo good.'
Jensen Bird
Published: Jun 6, 2024 01:04 pm

Especially in Utah, there are certain weddings where everyone knows the bride and groom are making their exit to do one thing. You can probably even see the tension between the pair if you look closely enough, and the sexy wedding traditions don’t make it any easier to resist.

The most obvious, of course, is the garter toss. This is part of the reception when the husband digs under his new wife’s skirt to pull her garter off of her leg and throw it to eligible bachelors. According to Refinery 29, back in the old days couples were expected to consummate their relationship pretty much as soon as they said “I do” and the garter was thrown to the masses once the deed had been done.

Now all it does is build excitement, but one Utah wedding party on TikTok found a new way to get the happy couple ready for their wedding night.

Just spicing up Utah wedding. Congrats to the happy couple 🥰#CapCut @mckennaisraelsen

This particular group of bridesmaids decided to slip their friend’s new husband sexy Polaroids of her all throughout the reception. One bridesmaid had the foresight to film each exchange and the groom’s reactions ranged from shocked to full-on glee. Each time he was handed a new photo of his wife he would give it an astounded look and slip into the inside pocket of his suit, safe and sound. By the end, he was pretty much giggling and kicking his feet at the images of his gorgeous new wife.

The best part is that he was almost always mid-conversation when he was handed a photo, once even with his mom who he politely said ‘hi’ to as he slipped yet another picture in his pocket.

Viewers are obsessed, not only with this as an idea for their weddings, but with the groom’s reaction to receiving so many photos. As he made faces and begged them to stop he kept stealing glances and keeping the pictures close to his chest. Commenters agreed he was extra excited for the wedding night now and it was a fun and risqué twist on the classic boudoir photo shoot.

Of course, the whole situation could have gone awry had he lost some of the pictures and the suggestive Polaroids of the bride floated around the reception area. Luckily, there was no way he was letting them go.

