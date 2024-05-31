‘That’s a club dress not a bridesmaid dress’: Bridezilla attacks Maid of Honor for refusing to wear hideous dress, but TikTok knows the truth

Who says you can’t make a fashion statement at a wedding? It’s 2024, maybe it’s time we ditch tradition — the white dress, the black tux, all of that. I say let’s bring some color to weddings.

Recommended Videos

Personally, I think it sounds like a great idea, and I’m not the only one. It turns out that Sam, a friend of TikTok user “Jenperkins9,” is getting married, and Jen wants to make a fashion statement like no other. Filming herself sat in her car, we see Jen examining the dress, which supposedly cost $350 — while she opens the package it arrived in, she’s also speaking to bride-to-be Sam on the phone.

The dress certainly makes a statement, let’s put it that way. It’s lime green, practically see-through, and just generally not very nice to look at — when I said “let’s bring some color to weddings” this is not what I had in mind. Despite this, Sam doesn’t seem to see an issue with the dress she’s chosen for her maid of honor — she even gets defensive when Jen offers some pretty valid criticism,saying “it’s the right choice and I don’t think you have an opinion.”

Jen later posted a part two, in which she tries on the dress, and things are even worse than they first appeared. She says, “it would be cuter at your bachelorette party, like this ends right under my bum Sam.” Sam’s helpful advice is for Jen to go to the gym and make her butt smaller, or else “suck in her hips” (that’s a new one) — this Sam character sounds like a proper bridezilla, ordering her friends around and not listening to reason at all. It seems like no matter what, Jen cannot convince her friend that the dress is a mistake, and it all ends in a verbal bust up between the two friends.

@jenperkins9 Replying to @Tracy trust me i wont be after this 😭 ♬ original sound – Jen

So is this actually real?

Something about the whole scenario just seems so unbelievable — the comments were torn between those who believed that Sam would really expect her bridesmaid to wear such a hideous dress, and those who thought this whole thing was just some sort of skit; after all, TikTok is filled with comedy bits that can be pretty convincing.

I would not be in the wedding after that conversation

It’s clearly a skit. Who picks up a package on the porch and then goes back in the car to open it?

This has got to be a skit 😳

Thankfully, the bride hasn’t lost her mind — yes, the whole thing is a skit. Although I don’t doubt that something like this has happened somewhere in the world. A few details give it away, such as the Target tag with a clearance sticker on it which a few commenters pointed out, that definitely rules out the dress being $350.

The devil is in the details, and in the end, TikTok was able to figure it out, but that didn’t stop people from getting steamed about it anyway, and it’s still a pretty hilarious skit. In case you had any doubts, Jen’s bio reads: “I make skits / it’s just for fun / laugh at me” so there you go, now you know the truth.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more